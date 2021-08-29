Nubank could launch shares on the New York Stock Exchange with a market value of US $ 55 billion – The Clare People





Over 55 billion US dollars (over 280 billion reais at the current price). This is the market value that Nubank intends to present as part of the initial public offering of shares (IPO) that it will make in the United States. If he manages to reach that amount, he can match Ita Unibanco and enter the list of the biggest fintechs in the world, ahead of Robinhood Markets Inc. Recently, after receiving capital from Berkshire Hathaway Inc., from investor Warren Buffett, it was valued at $ 30 billion (156 billion reais). In Latin America, Nubank has 40 million customers. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the financial services segment, having decided to focus on consumers traditionally overlooked by traditional banks. Nubank has already demonstrated its growth potential. So far, for example, it has issued more debit cards than Ita to attract consumers who avoid traditional bank accounts with various associated costs. Additionally, fintech has sought to expand its operations and is already operating in Mexico and Colombia. Want to keep up to date with the hottest tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Image: Disclosure / Nubank In 2020, Nu Payments recorded a loss of R $ 230 million and a loan portfolio of approximately R $ 18 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, however, it managed to be profitable: with a net profit of 6.8 million reais, according to the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen). Up to $ 100 billion According to Reuters, sources claim that Nubank has even bet on market values ​​of up to $ 100 billion (BRL 520 billion) in recent weeks. Even so, experts believe that it is unlikely to reach this level before the IPO. Fintech declined to comment. A CBInsights ranking places Nubank as the seventh most valuable unicorn in the world, behind fintechs Stripe, Klarna and Revolut. For the US IPO, the company hired investment units from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Source: Reuters Did you like this article? Subscribe to your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarepeople.com/873-nubank-may-debut-shares-on-the-ny-stock-exchange-with-a-market-value-of-us-55-billion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos