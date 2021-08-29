Why would a large business have two primary listings?

The blue-chip London stock market was hit last week when mining giant BHP Group said it would no longer be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company is one of the largest constituents of the FTSE 100 with an estimated market capitalization of 47.1 billion. But the change, which requires shareholder approval, would mean its shares will only trade on its primary listing on the Sydney Market.

So why would a large company like BHP choose to opt out of Footsie and what motivations would a company have for having two primary listings in the first place?

Change: BHP has announced that it will no longer be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company has two distinct legal identities, but operates as a single economic entity.

What is a Double Listing Company (DLC)?

Many publicly traded companies are listed on two or more stock exchanges where investors can buy their shares. But dual-listed companies have two main listings with two separate legal identities that operate as a single economic entity.

Another mining giant Rio Tinto is doubly listed. The same goes for cruise line Carnival Corporation, financial services firm Investec and its former subsidiary Ninety One, while formerly listed groups include Unilever and Royal Dutch Shell.

Currently, BHP is divided into two branches: BHP Group Plc, based in UK, and BHP Group Limited, based in Australia. Each division has separate shareholder bodies, annual general meetings and complies with different reporting requirements.

The company wishes to reorganize this configuration. He wants a unified, Australian-incorporated corporate structure that he says would make it “more agile and efficient, with improved flexibility to shape our portfolio for the future.”

Why would a company decide to have double listing?

Access to capital is one of the main reasons, as it allows companies to potentially acquire a larger investor base, especially from financial powers based in big cities like London and New York.

Big Ship: Famous DLCs include cruise line Carnival Corporation, which is incorporated in Panama, headquartered in Florida, but has major listings in New York and London.

Because it provides access to two stock markets, a dual listing can raise a company’s public profile and increase its liquidity by increasing the means by which it can raise capital.

Additionally, stocks may trade more frequently if the exchanges are located in different time zones. Rio Tinto is listed in London and Sydney, so while the former is asleep, the latter trade can take over.

Maike Currie, chief investment officer at Fidelity International, also notes that companies with a substantial presence in multiple markets often seek a dual listing deal. One of the reasons BHP gave for abandoning its dual listing was that its UK company PLC provides less than 5 percent of the group’s profits.

What are the main disadvantages of double listing?

Two C’s can sum up the biggest issues affecting DLC: cost and complexity.

It is more expensive for companies to maintain two separate legal entities, resulting in significant costs both for listing in the first place and for employing additional staff and offices to deal with the additional bureaucracy.

In practice, confusion can arise from operating in different time zones with different stock prices, shareholder voting procedures and company laws.

Unilever struggled to sell its spreads branch to KKR in 2017 due to complex internal structures resulting from its dual domiciliation. He then got rid of his double listing status

“Double listing requires that everything be done twice and that the bill must be paid both in time and money,” explains Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“A single list is cleaner and leaner,” she adds. Such entities mean having to comply with only one set of rules, one primary tax residence, and avoiding potential conflicts of interest for board members.

Companies have also expressed their desire to buy and sell divisions faster and more easily. Unilever struggled to sell its spreads branch to KKR in 2017 due to complex internal structures resulting from its dual domiciliation.

How would UK shareholders be affected by delisting a company like BHP from the London Stock Exchange?

The biggest effect of BHP’s decision will be felt by investors in passive funds, such as index funds or exchange-traded funds, who will be forced to sell their shares.

What effect will this have on the share price? Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, believes that as companies remove the additional costs associated with double listing, it should benefit over the course of the year. ‘action.

London Based: The UK has a strong track record of attracting DLCs like Carnival Corporation and Rio Tinto, in part thanks to its global reputation as a financial center

BHP will always maintain a standard listing on the London markets, so investors who hold BHP shares are likely to see little effect from the unified listing.

However, BHP’s exit from the FTSE 100 is a blow to the reputation of the London markets. The company has paid dividends reliably over the years and declared a record final dividend on the same day it announced its intention to exit the indices.

Is the London Stock Exchange a strong place to have a dual listed company?

The UK has a strong track record of attracting DLCs, in part thanks to its global reputation as a financial center. For example, Carnival Corporation is incorporated in Panama, headquartered in Florida, but has primary registrations in New York and London.

However, Nicholas Hyett says that due to the globalized nature of capital markets, investors do not need a primary listing to attract their interest, so the list of top trading companies on “is likely less important now than it has ever been ”.

The complexity of running DLCs also deters many companies from taking such a route. Research published in 2019 by Australian economist Kim Hawtrey found that modern DLCs have an average lifespan of six years.