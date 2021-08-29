10% issue for policyholders, banks, what we know so far





The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plans to open its initial public offering (IPO), likely in the second half of fiscal year FY20-FY21 according to reports. This IPO is expected to be the biggest problem the country has ever seen, as the Indian government expects to increase from around Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore from its sale of stake in LIC. This is part of the government’s plan to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore from a privatization program in the current fiscal year ending March 2022, according to a Reuters report. The Indian government has also hired a dozen investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market, to handle LIC’s IPO, two government sources told Reuters. According to reports, a ministerial panel dubbed the Alternative Mechanism on Strategic Divestment is likely to decide on the size of the stake that will be sold. It is also likely that the size of the stake to be sold will not exceed 10 percent of its stake in LIC. LIC itself plans to sell this stake not only to raise funds, but also to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). In August 2020, LIC had not submitted its draft prospectus on red herring (DRHP). However, the type of issue is assumed to be a book creation offering. Other details such as the price range, gray market premium, exact issue size and IPO face value have yet to be revealed. It is also unclear what the exact dates will be for the IPO from now on. In the IPO race, a total of 16 banks were vying for a place. Seven of them were global and nine were national banks. Among the lot, the lenders selected for this monumental task were JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital, Nomura, BofA Securities, JP Morgan India Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and SBI Capital Market. The government is also looking to make additional efforts to ensure it attracts retail investors as well as company employees to participate in the IPO, according to Reuters. In addition to the banks, the government is also seeking to appoint legal advisers, advertising agencies, a registrar as well as a stock transfer agent for the issue. The government had previously mentioned that the percentage of paid-up shares to be issued or sold as part of the IPO of LIC will be determined on the basis of the post-issue capital which is calculated in accordance with clause 19 (2) of the securities contracts (Regulations) Rules, 1957 (SCRR). LIC is India’s largest insurance company with assets of over Rs 34 lakh crore. It also has subsidiaries in Singapore as well as joint ventures in Bahrain, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh to name a few. The massive lender posted a stock market profit of over Rs 10,000 crore between April and June 2021, according to Angel Broking. By June 2021, the company had recorded a gigantic 67.52% market share in its new commercial premium. The company’s new business premium growth rate was more than eight times that of last year’s growth, which was 148.11%, Broking said. Several factors make this IPO a highly anticipated and potentially successful issue. It shows strong financial performance and has set a precedent of record growth. It’s also a debt-free business as of fiscal 21. All of these add up to make this IPO something to look forward to by the end of the fiscal year. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news about Afghanistan here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/business/lic-ipo-issue-price-objective-lenders-financial-performance-what-we-know-so-far-4137623.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos