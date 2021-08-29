Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22: Check date, where to buy, duration, minimum and maximum investment and more key details here





Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 – Series VI: There is another opportunity for buyers of gold to purchase the precious yellow metal at a reasonable rate. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the date of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 – Series VI. The central bank has also set the gold rate per gram. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: According to an RBI statement, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 – Series VI will be open for subscription from August 30 to September 3, 2021. The issue price of the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, which will open The five-day subscription from August 30 has been set at Rs 4,732 per gram of gold, the RBI said on Friday. “The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average of the closing prices [published by the India BullionandJewellersAssociation Ltd (IBJA)] for gold with a purity of 999 from the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. August 25, August 26 and August 27, 2021 is equivalent to 4,732 / – (four thousand only seven hundred and thirty-two rupees per gram of gold, ”says RBI. The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of 50 / – per gram less than face value to investors who apply online and payment against demand is made in digital mode. “For these investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be 4,682 / – (four thousand six hundred and eighty-two rupees only) per gram of gold,” he said. . Where to buy gold bonds? Bonds are sold through banks (except small finance and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognized National Stock exchanges Exchange of India Limited and BSE. Gold bond Bonds are denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a base unit of 1 gram. The term of the obligation is 8 years with an exit option at the end of the 5th year to be exercised at the next interest payment dates. Minimum and maximum investment gold bond The minimum authorized investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum subscription limit is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities by fiscal (April-March). Money raised thanks to gold bonds in 2021 A total of Rs 25,702 crore was raised through the SGB program from its inception until the end of March 2021. The Reserve Bank had issued 12 tranches of SGB for a total amount of Rs 16,049 crore (32.35 tons ) in 2020-21.

