Platoon investors face new reality as bike maker’s costs hurt profits

Jen Van Santvoord rides the Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 07, 2020 in San Anselmo, California.

Investors in the peloton were on the verge of a rude awakening on Thursday.

Many expected the maker of connected fitness equipment to signal a slowdown in sales. Gyms reopened, and outdoor running and vacations beckoned during the summer months. What investors hadn’t anticipated was a 20% price drop for the company’s best-selling product and increased marketing spend.

Growth slows down, and it’s less profitable growth.

About $ 2.9 billion in Peloton’s market cap was reduced on Friday, the day after the pricing announcement, and the company reported a larger-than-expected loss in its fiscal fourth quarter.

For most of 2020, the company rode a wave of homebound consumers willing to spend thousands of dollars to burn calories when gyms were closed due to the pandemic. Such increased demand resulted in a supply chain problem, forcing Peloton to shell out more money to expedite deliveries. Nonetheless, growth was coming much easier than she had ever imagined. Peloton’s quarterly revenues climbed to over $ 1 billion for the first time at year-end.

In fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, just two years ago, Peloton had 511,000 connected fitness subscribers. Today, the company has 2.33 million. These subscribers pay $ 39 per month to access Peloton’s digital training content.

His stock also followed the race. Peloton was one of the biggest winners on the Nasdaq 100 last year, with shares rising 434% in 2020. But so far this year, its share price has fallen nearly 30%, closing Friday at $ 104.34, as investors watch a new reality.

Wall Street has mixed opinions on the future of the stock. According to FactSet, the average analyst price target is $ 133.40. That’s well above its 52-week low of $ 68.06 last August, but a good measure below its all-time high of $ 171.09 in January.

What many can agree on, however, is that Peloton’s path to profitability is changing.

“If you had told me yesterday that Peloton would lead to 1.3 million net connected fitness additions for fiscal 2022, I would have said the stock would be up 10%,” the analyst said. by JP Morgan Doug Anmuth in a note to clients. “But the makeup of how Peloton does it is different than expected. [in the Bike price] is bigger and sooner than expected. “

Anmuth has a target price of $ 138 on Peloton shares. He still expects international expansion and future product launches, including a rower rumor, to help fuel growth.

But Peloton expects an adjusted loss of $ 325 million, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for fiscal 2022, which has just started. The company does not expect to be profitable again until 2023.

In its most recent quarter ended June 30, total gross margins fell to 27%, from nearly 48% in the last year’s quarter, as costs associated with a treadmill recall and additional expenses for the ‘shipping reduced profits.