Platoon investors face new reality as bike maker’s costs hurt profits
Jen Van Santvoord rides the Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 07, 2020 in San Anselmo, California.
Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
Investors in the peloton were on the verge of a rude awakening on Thursday.
Many expected the maker of connected fitness equipment to signal a slowdown in sales. Gyms reopened, and outdoor running and vacations beckoned during the summer months. What investors hadn’t anticipated was a 20% price drop for the company’s best-selling product and increased marketing spend.
Growth slows down, and it’s less profitable growth.
About $ 2.9 billion in Peloton’s market cap was reduced on Friday, the day after the pricing announcement, and the company reported a larger-than-expected loss in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For most of 2020, the company rode a wave of homebound consumers willing to spend thousands of dollars to burn calories when gyms were closed due to the pandemic. Such increased demand resulted in a supply chain problem, forcing Peloton to shell out more money to expedite deliveries. Nonetheless, growth was coming much easier than she had ever imagined. Peloton’s quarterly revenues climbed to over $ 1 billion for the first time at year-end.
In fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, just two years ago, Peloton had 511,000 connected fitness subscribers. Today, the company has 2.33 million. These subscribers pay $ 39 per month to access Peloton’s digital training content.
His stock also followed the race. Peloton was one of the biggest winners on the Nasdaq 100 last year, with shares rising 434% in 2020. But so far this year, its share price has fallen nearly 30%, closing Friday at $ 104.34, as investors watch a new reality.
Wall Street has mixed opinions on the future of the stock. According to FactSet, the average analyst price target is $ 133.40. That’s well above its 52-week low of $ 68.06 last August, but a good measure below its all-time high of $ 171.09 in January.
What many can agree on, however, is that Peloton’s path to profitability is changing.
“If you had told me yesterday that Peloton would lead to 1.3 million net connected fitness additions for fiscal 2022, I would have said the stock would be up 10%,” the analyst said. by JP Morgan Doug Anmuth in a note to clients. “But the makeup of how Peloton does it is different than expected. [in the Bike price] is bigger and sooner than expected. “
Anmuth has a target price of $ 138 on Peloton shares. He still expects international expansion and future product launches, including a rower rumor, to help fuel growth.
But Peloton expects an adjusted loss of $ 325 million, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for fiscal 2022, which has just started. The company does not expect to be profitable again until 2023.
In its most recent quarter ended June 30, total gross margins fell to 27%, from nearly 48% in the last year’s quarter, as costs associated with a treadmill recall and additional expenses for the ‘shipping reduced profits.
“For a year and a half, [Peloton] didn’t really have to leverage, ”Wedbush analyst James Hardiman said in an interview on CNBC’s“ Tech Check ”Friday.“ And now, for them to continue to fuel this growth story… they are going to have to play their cards exactly for the current assessment to hold. “
Higher marketing spend
Not only is Peloton reducing the price of its bike, but it will dramatically increase marketing spend in the months to come. It faces stiffer competition in the connected fitness space.
Peloton hasn’t revealed exactly how much it plans to spend, but sales and marketing spend in its most recent quarter is up 172% from the previous year.
In a phone interview with CNBC, Peloton chairman William Lynch said the company plans to use a range of paid media ads to raise awareness of its tread, in particular. The cheaper version of Peloton’s two treadmills is launch in the United States next week, after a delay of several months due to a recall.
“We think this will allow us to grow faster, and it will be against falling bicycle prices,” Lynch said.
Peloton has previously said it sees an opportunity to reach around 15 million homes worldwide and sell 20 million units of equipment, up from the 2.33 million sold to date.
According to BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, Peloton shares rose, in essence, as if the company had already hit those household and equipment targets. However, Peloton is still far from doing so. And the drop in the price of the bicycle might not be a sufficient catalyst to achieve it, he said.
According to FactSet, Siegel has the lowest price target among Wall Street analysts for Peloton shares, at $ 45, which would imply that Peloton’s value would be cut by more than half from its current level of. negotiation.
“The falling cost of the bike may attract new customers, but that shouldn’t extend their lifespan,” Siegel said. “And if anything, we can assume that the lower the initial cost, the lower the barrier to attrition. [or drop the service]. “
“If the competition remains high, which we think it will be, we worry about marketing [costs] will experience continuous growth, rather than the other way around, ”added Siegel.
Reach a new audience
Management explained that Peloton is lowering the prices of its cheapest product in order to reach more customers who could not afford the company’s equipment otherwise. The company also said it has developed sufficient manufacturing capacity in recent months to be able to afford the price reduction as it achieves higher production efficiency.
When asked by analysts, chief executive John Foley said on a results conference call that Peloton was acting offensive, not defensive.
“Thinking about the competitive landscape, we are thinking about democratizing access to great fitness, which has always been in our playbook,” he said.
Foley also said Peloton believed their treadmill business would one day be two to three times the size of their bicycle business today. The company does not currently split revenue from cycles over treadmills.
Peloton’s growth in the treadmill category was halted after the company recalled its Tread and Tread + machines due to reported injuries and the death of a child. The company faces several related lawsuits, and on Friday it revealed that the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security had subpoenaed the company to get more information on the matter.
As Peloton picks up sales of the tread, the cheaper of the two machines, analysts should be able to better understand consumer reaction. (It’s unclear when sales of Tread + will resume.)
Bank of America upgraded the fitness firm’s shares on Friday, to buy from neutral, and raised its price target from $ 3 to $ 138 per share. The Wall Street firm said it was very optimistic about the opportunity for Peloton to increase its sales of treadmills in the years to come.
“Peloton has indicated that Tread’s tracks are ‘incredibly strong’ and we hope this enthusiasm for the launch is not unwarranted,” analyst Justin Post said in a research note. “In six months, we think [subscription] the additions will be more important to the stock than the margins. “
CNBC Michael bloom and Mercedes Crystal contributed to this report.
