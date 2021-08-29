How is Bojangles responding to staff shortages? By closing for two days, giving employees unpaid breaks





The Bojangles at 520 S. College Rd. Will be one of nine to close in Southeastern North Carolina for two days, as the company closes August 30 and September 15 to give overworked employees a pause among staff shortages. (Port City Daily / Shea Carver) BOjangles, a southern North Carolina-based fast food chain, announced in a Release It would close 277 of its company-owned restaurants on Friday for the next two Mondays, August 30 and September 15, as it continues to face staff shortages in several states. This decision will affect nine Bojangles in the Cape Fear area. Fried Chicken Restaurant CEO Jose Armario said free time is an “investment in its most important asset”: employees who have put in extra work during tough times. We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this year, Armario said in a statement. From navigating a global pandemic and adjusting to new security measures to shifting shifts for those who can’t come to work, we asked and they delivered. “ The move will affect 8,000 employees in total. According to Associated press, Bojangles will not pay for free time. Still, the company says it keeps the health and well-being of its workers at the top of its agenda and “will soon roll out additional benefits to further support them.” “We hope these two extra days off will allow you to rest and cool off,” Armario said in the statement. Port City Daily has reached out to communications manager Stacey McCray to find out how many employees this affects locally. The article will be updated if and when she responds. McCray told the Port City Daily two weeks ago: “The labor shortage is an industry-wide problem that was all running right now.” The Monkey Junction location on Carolina Beach Road saw its employees leave on August 13. McCray said the location had temporarily closed that morning due to the challenges he faced in properly staffing the operation. “The restaurant reopened a few hours later,” she said. RELATED: Bo Time, No Time, Go For It: Monkey Junction Bojangles Staff Go Out, Temporarily Shut Down Store At 2:00 pm that Friday, while Port City Daily was on site, 5513 Carolina Beach Rd. The location remained closed and no one came to the door; no one answered the phone calls in the evening as well. The restaurant resumed normal activities the following Saturday. Currently, Bojangles has more than 50 jobs openings within 50 miles of Wilmington. The Monkey Junction location is hiring a General Manager ($ 47,500 to $ 58,500) and an Assistant General Manager ($ 36,000 to $ 41,500), as well as shift managers ($ 12 to $ 15) and members of the team (salary not indicated). McCray confirmed that in response to the hiring problems, the company was working on pilot initiatives that could attract and retain employees, with possible bonuses and referral programs. In Charlotte, the Observer reported Bojangles did a test for new hires with bonuses of $ 500 payable at 30 days with $ 100, 90 days with $ 150 and 180 days with $ 250. McCray has not confirmed whether the company will continue the program in Southeast North Carolina. The upcoming store closures on August 30 and September 13 will affect locations in six southern states, from Kentucky to Florida. Local stores include: WILMINGTON

520 S. College Road

5513 Carolina Beach Road

7155, market street

2409 Carolina Beach Road

4505 market street CAROLINE BEACH

1341 N. Lake Park Blvd. SOUTH PORT

5160 Southport Supply Road. LÉLAND

109, village road HAMPSTEAD

109, village road HAMPSTEAD

22913 US Highway 17

