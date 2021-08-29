Iranian government in the name of a free market plunder the people

The growth of the Iranian stock market index led to around two million units in August 2020, so many people went to invest in the stock market.

The stock market’s returns and profits had forced competition from other less risky areas of investment, including housing, coins and dollars, and many people invested their money in the capital market. However, soon after, Iran experienced a stock market crash – an earlier problem that had been predicted by many government economists, who described it as a quick bubble that would explode very soon.

There is a ratio in the economy that shows how the country’s financing structure has become a capital-driven market. This ratio is higher in Iran than in the world. This ratio is almost 80 percent in Iran.

While the ratio of the role of the capital market in the financing structure in countries like Turkey and China is 30 percent and Germany and the UK is around 40 percent.

This ratio is not at all normal in Iran, and the main cause is the bubble that has been created on the Iranian stock market.

Iranian politicians have turned the use of stock exchanges to finance and maintain the stock market bubble into an ideology of looting and are even promoting it.

Their apologies for this propaganda harmful to the country’s economy are the small shareholders. Interestingly, the misery, poverty and death of many people from the coronavirus and many other people’s problems are not very great, but they are still allergic to the situation of small shareholders.

The bogus stock market boom and bubble preservation in different ways is a policy that has been put in place over the years under the pretext of micro-shareholders, but to access peoples’ dollars.

The fact that the country’s financial structure is so dependent on the capital market has many consequences. One of the consequences is that the country’s public resources are not available to small and medium-sized enterprises and the public.

The Iran Stock Exchange is practically an archipelago of private but government-controlled companies whose leaders are corporations and non-governmental entities. These entities plunder the population and the economy in the name of the free market, so that the financial resources of the capital market are practically in the hands of private but government-controlled stock exchange companies.

Regarding the rise in the price of the dollar, which over the last 10 to 12 years has increased by about 25 times, and the effects of these entities on the price of the dollar, it must be said that in order for large companies to be able to do wholesale profits on the stock exchange, these exchanges must keep the dollar’s price high, as well as commodity inflation, should be kept high for this struggling and struggling economy to survive.

Last year, the government’s budget deficit was 250 trillion tomans. During the same period, 20 exchanges made a net profit of 250 trillion tomans.

Virtually all of their profits come from income sources, oil and gas. If that rent is reduced, those businesses will lose as well. The profit growth comes as taxes paid by these companies in previous years were below 6%. But the operating income of these 20 companies exceeded the state budget.

These so-called private but government controlled companies enjoy various government concessions and economic and political rents and on the other hand, they are allowed to sell their products at any desired price. Therefore, this trend is not competitive for true private entities and small entities.

People have suffered big losses in these market conditions, and the huge losses that have been inflicted on people because of this struggling economy are far more than the money these small shareholders lost on the stock market.

It should be noted that people’s wages have doubled in the past three years, but people’s purchasing power has fallen by a fifth. People can no longer afford to buy a home, while homeowners’ assets have increased between 8 and 10 times.

No one in the government mentions these losses caused by the increasing role of the capital market in the financing structure of the country’s economy and the power of private, state-controlled, rent-seeking companies. It is a fact of the corruption which benefits most of the civil servants.