Saga Pure: Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results | New

Oslo, Norway, August 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Saga Pure ASA (Saga Pure) (OSE: SAGA) achieved a net profit in the second quarter of 2021 of NOK 3.5 million (Q2 2020: 47.1 million Norwegian kroner), with a return on equity of 16.5% since the start of the year, following a positive evolution of the company’s investment portfolio in the fields of renewable energies, hydrogen, circular economy and CO 2 reductions. The Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of 0.10 NOK per share for the quarter.

“The second quarter has generally been a difficult time for the green technology sector, where we have seen a significant reassessment of companies across our investment universe. Despite the market turmoil in the first half of 2021, Sage Pure has performed well and delivered a 16.5% return on equity since the start of the year, fueled by the operational development of the companies in which we are invested. . We remain very selective in our investment approach and believe that market development will provide opportunities, ”said Bjrn Simonsen, CEO of Saga Pure.

During the second quarter, Saga Pure partnered with Nel ASA and Norwegian Hydrogen AS and invested in Hyon AS.

During the second quarter, Saga Pure partnered with Nel ASA and Norwegian Hydrogen AS and invested in Hyon AS. The company has been developing hydrogen-based energy solutions for the maritime sector since 2017 and will focus on the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and bunkering solution for ports.

“Sustainability is at the top of the maritime sector’s agenda, and hydrogen will play an important role in the future maritime fuel mix. A whole new value chain needs to be developed, and a key part of this is the hydrogen transfer from the Hyon is currently developing solutions for the production and refueling of hydrogen ships and we look forward to playing an active role in the further development of these solutions, ”said Simonsen.



“The focus on renewable energy and the transition to a more sustainable future is gaining momentum, despite recent market turmoil. Saga Pure focuses on building a team with strong and extensive industry skills in line with the new investment strategy and has valued around 100 companies. With a significant deal-flow, a very selective investment approach and a substantial investment capacity, Saga Pure is well positioned to capitalize on our green and sustainable investment strategy.After the positive development of the first half of 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of 0.1 NOK per share, ”concludes Simonsen.

The presentation of the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and the report of the Board of Directors are appended.

