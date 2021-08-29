Business
Saga Pure: Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results | New
Oslo, Norway, August 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Saga Pure ASA (Saga Pure) (OSE: SAGA) achieved a net profit in the second quarter of 2021 of NOK 3.5 million (Q2 2020: 47.1 million Norwegian kroner), with a return on equity of 16.5% since the start of the year, following a positive evolution of the company’s investment portfolio in the fields of renewable energies, hydrogen, circular economy and CO2reductions. The Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of 0.10 NOK per share for the quarter.
“The second quarter has generally been a difficult time for the green technology sector, where we have seen a significant reassessment of companies across our investment universe. Despite the market turmoil in the first half of 2021, Sage Pure has performed well and delivered a 16.5% return on equity since the start of the year, fueled by the operational development of the companies in which we are invested. . We remain very selective in our investment approach and believe that market development will provide opportunities, ”said Bjrn Simonsen, CEO of Saga Pure.
Saga Pure achieved a net profit in the second quarter of 2021 of NOK 3.5 million (Q2 2020: 47.1 million Norwegian kroner), with a return on equity of 16.5 percent year-to-date. The company had NOK 796 million in cash at the end of the quarter.
During the second quarter, Saga Pure partnered with Nel ASA and Norwegian Hydrogen AS and invested in Hyon AS. The company has been developing hydrogen-based energy solutions for the maritime sector since 2017 and will focus on the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and bunkering solution for ports.
“Sustainability is at the top of the maritime sector’s agenda, and hydrogen will play an important role in the future maritime fuel mix. A whole new value chain needs to be developed, and a key part of this is the hydrogen transfer from the Hyon is currently developing solutions for the production and refueling of hydrogen ships and we look forward to playing an active role in the further development of these solutions, ”said Simonsen.
The Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of 0.1 NOK per share for the quarter.
“The focus on renewable energy and the transition to a more sustainable future is gaining momentum, despite recent market turmoil. Saga Pure focuses on building a team with strong and extensive industry skills in line with the new investment strategy and has valued around 100 companies. With a significant deal-flow, a very selective investment approach and a substantial investment capacity, Saga Pure is well positioned to capitalize on our green and sustainable investment strategy.After the positive development of the first half of 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend of 0.1 NOK per share, ”concludes Simonsen.
Saga Pure will host an investor presentation on August 30 at 10:00 CET and the presentation can be followed live on www.sagapure.com, or to https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210830_2/
The presentation will take place at Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of guests at the physical presentation of the results. Please send a request to [email protected] with your full name if you would like to participate in the Q2 presentation.
A confirmation of participation will be required to access the event.
The presentation of the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and the report of the Board of Directors are appended.
For more information, please contact:
Bjrn Simonsen, CEO, +47 97 17 98 21
Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17
About Saga Pure | www.sagapure.com
Saga Pure ASA is an investment company that focuses on opportunities in renewable energies, hydrogen, circular economy and reduction of CO2 emissions.
This information is considered inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Act. This stock market announcement was published by Espen Lundaas, CFO, Saga Pure ASA, on August 29, 2021 To 17:00 CET.
