Business
Golden rule: don’t buy digital gold from stockbrokers
On September 10, you cannot buy digital gold from your stock brokers because the market regulator has asked the exchanges not to let brokers sell this product. This comes at a time when the demand for digital gold, especially from millennials, is increasing due to the start of the holiday season. Although experts suggest caution, you can still buy digital gold from platforms or wallets without a brokerage, subject to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported sales of digital gold as a violation of Rule 8 (3) (f) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957. In fact, digital gold does fall under not from the definition of securities as defined in the Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules 1957. The National Stock Exchange has asked its members, brokers and asset managers not to offer digital gold on their platforms from September 10.
What is digital gold?
Investors buy digital gold online without owning the metal in its physical form. Three metal trading companies Augmont Gold, MMTC-PAMP India (a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Swiss company MKS PAMP) and Digital Gold India with its SafeGold brand sell digital gold. These trading companies buy physical gold and keep it in a secure vault for the amount of digital gold sold on brokerage, non-brokerage and metals trading platforms. Investors can take physical delivery of the metal in the form of coins or bullion and can even sell the digitally purchased gold at the platform itself.
Digital gold is not regulated by any regulator and one wonders whether the certificate issued by the entities is backed by physical gold. However, experts claim that metal trading companies maintain an equivalent weight of physical gold in their vaults, which is handled by the IDBI trustee. Digital gold has gained popularity among millennials due to the ease of investing through mobile and online platforms and the cash back rewards offered by wallets. Sales increased during the Covid-induced lockdown as investors were unable to visit jewelry stores and many have found it convenient to invest in the metal in electronic form as there are no storage fees.
While stock brokers will stop selling digital gold, wallets and platforms will continue to sell it. Broker-free platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay that offer digital gold to its customers will not be affected by this decision. Indeed, Augmont Gold offers digital gold directly to its customers.
What Should Investors Do?
People who have purchased digital gold from brokers can sell through their brokers or take physical delivery. After September 10, investors should deal directly with metal trading companies.
Gautam Kumar, Co-Founder and Head of Investments and Research, Pennywise, says those who have bought gold from stock brokers don’t have to panic because every time they buy gold digital, they automatically become a member of the gold supplier / manufacturer. If you want to keep your investments, you will need to contact the product manufacturer directly after the deadline. You can even get out of your investments through your broker, he says and adds that those who are skeptical of digital gold regulation but want to buy from wallets may accumulate smaller amounts.
Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Investment, Quantum Mutual Fund, says more secure and regulated ways need to be looked for to avoid regulatory surprises in the future. Gold ETFs and gold funds of funds are good choices. As well as being regulated, they’re backed by physical 24-karat gold, price and tax efficiency, liquid and available at lower denominations, he says.
Investors should look to gold sovereign bonds because they pay annual interest and are tax-efficient. However, they suffer from the low liquidity of the secondary market, which leads to price inefficiencies.
Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/money/golden-rule-do-not-buy-digital-gold-from-stock-brokers/2319146/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]