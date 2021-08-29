Golden rule: don’t buy digital gold from stockbrokers

While stock brokers will stop selling digital gold, wallets and platforms will continue to sell it.

On September 10, you cannot buy digital gold from your stock brokers because the market regulator has asked the exchanges not to let brokers sell this product. This comes at a time when the demand for digital gold, especially from millennials, is increasing due to the start of the holiday season. Although experts suggest caution, you can still buy digital gold from platforms or wallets without a brokerage, subject to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported sales of digital gold as a violation of Rule 8 (3) (f) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957. In fact, digital gold does fall under not from the definition of securities as defined in the Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules 1957. The National Stock Exchange has asked its members, brokers and asset managers not to offer digital gold on their platforms from September 10.

What is digital gold?

Investors buy digital gold online without owning the metal in its physical form. Three metal trading companies Augmont Gold, MMTC-PAMP India (a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Swiss company MKS PAMP) and Digital Gold India with its SafeGold brand sell digital gold. These trading companies buy physical gold and keep it in a secure vault for the amount of digital gold sold on brokerage, non-brokerage and metals trading platforms. Investors can take physical delivery of the metal in the form of coins or bullion and can even sell the digitally purchased gold at the platform itself.

Digital gold is not regulated by any regulator and one wonders whether the certificate issued by the entities is backed by physical gold. However, experts claim that metal trading companies maintain an equivalent weight of physical gold in their vaults, which is handled by the IDBI trustee. Digital gold has gained popularity among millennials due to the ease of investing through mobile and online platforms and the cash back rewards offered by wallets. Sales increased during the Covid-induced lockdown as investors were unable to visit jewelry stores and many have found it convenient to invest in the metal in electronic form as there are no storage fees.

While stock brokers will stop selling digital gold, wallets and platforms will continue to sell it. Broker-free platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay that offer digital gold to its customers will not be affected by this decision. Indeed, Augmont Gold offers digital gold directly to its customers.

What Should Investors Do?

People who have purchased digital gold from brokers can sell through their brokers or take physical delivery. After September 10, investors should deal directly with metal trading companies.

Gautam Kumar, Co-Founder and Head of Investments and Research, Pennywise, says those who have bought gold from stock brokers don’t have to panic because every time they buy gold digital, they automatically become a member of the gold supplier / manufacturer. If you want to keep your investments, you will need to contact the product manufacturer directly after the deadline. You can even get out of your investments through your broker, he says and adds that those who are skeptical of digital gold regulation but want to buy from wallets may accumulate smaller amounts.

Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Investment, Quantum Mutual Fund, says more secure and regulated ways need to be looked for to avoid regulatory surprises in the future. Gold ETFs and gold funds of funds are good choices. As well as being regulated, they’re backed by physical 24-karat gold, price and tax efficiency, liquid and available at lower denominations, he says.

Investors should look to gold sovereign bonds because they pay annual interest and are tax-efficient. However, they suffer from the low liquidity of the secondary market, which leads to price inefficiencies.