Pacific Edge will be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange





Dunedin’s cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge Ltd has announced plans to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). In an announcement on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) this morning, the company said it will file an ASX application today for dual listing as an exempt foreign entity today. Pacific Edge was first listed on the NZX in 2003 and would remain its primary listing. The company, founded in Dunedin in 2001, specializes in the discovery and commercialization of cancer diagnostic and prognostic tests for better cancer detection and management. The company’s board of directors believed the dual listing on the ASX was a logical progression for the company and a way to access a larger pool of institutional and retail investors. The company remained committed to its loyal New Zealand shareholder base and its intention was to remain a New Zealand-domiciled company, Chairman Chris Gallaher said. “We now see the value of our long-term strategy, with accelerated revenue growth as adoption of our Cxbladder products and test volumes increase. “The Board believes that listing on ASX is a way, over time, to access a larger pool of international investors specializing in healthcare, institutions and individuals, while providing a stronger equity trading environment with greater liquidity and the potential for inclusion of the ASX index, for the benefit of all shareholders, ”said Mr. Gallaher. Pacific Edge’s NZX stock price was trading at around $ 1,410 this morning, compared to $ 1,340 on Friday. ASX has given its approval in principle and Pacific Edge expects to be double listed by the end of September. – [email protected]

