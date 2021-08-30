Business
Stock market traders ready to take risks
Local stocks could trade with a bullish bias this week, as the accommodative stance of the US Federal Reserve and a series of favorable regulatory moves appear to bring relief to investors.
The main Philippine stock index (PSEi) gained 153.4 points or 2.3% last week, closing at 6,786.62 on Friday, as market nervousness eased ahead of the president’s speech. Fed, Jerome Powells, at the Kansas City Fed’s Annual Jackson Hole Symposium.
On Friday, Powell said the Fed was in no rush to start raising key interest rates, although the decline in bond buying operations, which helped inject massive liquidity into financial markets these past few years. last months, would start this year. A combination of the Fed’s dovish stance at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium and tons of domestic liberalization as opposed to strict government regulation and a witch hunt in the past is likely to reignite foreign interest in the country again. market, said Ron Acoba, chief investment strategist at equity research provider Trading Edge Consultancy.
Risk-taking seems to be back, he added.
Acoba suggested that the market would also welcome the change in regulatory stance of Duterte administrations towards liberalization, such as in the telecommunications, gaming and mining sectors. .
Acoba sees the next PSE resistance levels at 6,940 and 7,000, while support is seen at around 6,650.
BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the stock market was drawing strength from the improving earnings outlook for local businesses, especially for blue chip countertops in telecommunications, retail and conglomerates, as well as risk sentiment on Wall Street.
However, the increase in new infections resulting from the Delta variant could limit the market recovery, he said.
Ravelas said last week’s close at 6,786.62 indicated the market may still have gas to try out the 6,850-6,900 levels in the near term.
Failure to test these levels could trigger profit taking, Ravelas said.
The stock market is expected to resume trading on Tuesday after a long weekend break. The stock exchange is closed today, August 30, due to a national holiday on the occasion of National Heroes Day.
Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ
