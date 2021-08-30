Airtel Board of Directors Approves 21,000 Crore Rights Issue

MUMBAI : The Board of Directors of Bharti Airtel Ltds has approved a proposal to raise up to 21,000 crore by selling shares to existing shareholders as the telecom operator seeks to expand its network amid intense competition with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

The board set the sale price of the capital increase at 535 each, with 25% of the amount payable on demand and the balance in two more installments, based on company requirements, within 36 months, Bharti Airtel said in stock documents on Sunday.

Shareholders will be able to buy one share for 14 shares held. Bharti Airtel shares rose 1.21% on Friday to 593.95 on BSE.

View full picture Growth capital

The fundraiser will help the company strengthen its balance sheet to invest in building a fifth-generation, or 5G, telecommunications network, bolster its existing network to compete with Reliance Jio and pay off the adjusted gross revenue liabilities ( AGR), among other contributions. Airtel did not say how it will use the proceeds from the sale of the shares.

On Sunday, the company’s board of directors also reviewed the industry scenario, business environment, and the company’s financial and business strategy.

Bharti Airtel was last lifted 25,000 crore through a rights offering in May 2019. In February of this year, it raised $ 1.25 billion by selling debt securities to foreign investors ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for March. Earlier this month he raised 1005 crore by transferring its right to use the 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to Reliance Jio, which also assumed future responsibilities of 469.3 crore related to the spectrum.

Bharti Airtel’s promoter and promoter group will collectively subscribe to all of their aggregate rights, the company said. In addition, they will also subscribe to all the unsubscribed shares of the issue, ”he added.

The promoter group Bharti Airtels headed by Sunil Mittal holds 55.86% of the company’s capital. This means that the promoter group will have to contribute more than half of the funds proposed to be raised by the issuance of rights.

Bharti Airtel has so far paid 18,004 crore of AGR-related contributions to the telecommunications department, out of its total AGR liabilities of more than 43,000 crores.

The fundraising plans come at a time when rival Vodafone Idea Ltd is struggling to raise funds to meet its debt obligations, including AGR dues. Vodafone Idea has announced its intention to collect as much as 25,000 crore from a mix of stocks and debt in September 2020, but has yet to raise the funds.

The last sale of shares of the telecommunications operators took place in January 2020, when it raised $ 2 billion through a qualified institutional placement.

Another billion dollars was raised through an issue of convertible bonds in foreign currencies.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.