Business
Maine’s organic dairy farms to lose buyer as Horizon Organic cuts ties with Northeast producers
RICHMOND After more than two decades of selling his milk to one company, Joseph Roseberry, who runs his organic dairy farm on Beedle Road, finds himself at an uncomfortable crossroads.
Last week, Roseberry and 13 other organic dairy farmers in Maine who sold their milk to Danone’s subsidiary Horizon Organic were told the company would not be renewing contracts for their milk when current contracts expire around the same time. next year.
“You can’t plan too far with just a year,” Roseberry, 76, said on Saturday. “Everything you do in farming, you look at the long term. It’s not a quick deal.
While other companies, like Organic Valley and Stonyfield, buy milk from various organic dairy farmers in Maine, Roseberry said he is unsure whether those buyers need an additional supply of milk. If they don’t, it’s not immediately clear what other options he has.
In a joint statement released last week, Maine Governor Janet Mills and Amanda Beal, Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, pledged their support to specifically help these farms, as well as all of state dairy industry. Efforts are underway to form a working group made up of industry players and government representatives. The group will look at short and long term strategies.
Beal, who grew up on a dairy farm in Litchfield, was chairman and CEO of the Maine Farmland Trust before being appointed commissioner of DACF.
“Every dairy farm is vitally important to our state and our agricultural economy,” she said. “Seeing this level of impact (on) so many farms is very concerning.”
She pointed out that dairy farms help support many other businesses, from veterinary practices for livestock to tractor sales and maintenance facilities, and from feed stores to trucking companies.
In Maine, organic milk makes up about 7% of total milk produced, but organic dairy farms make up almost a third of all dairy farms.
Julie-Marie Bickford, executive director of the Maine Dairy Industry Association, said the state’s mostly family-owned and operated dairy industry is diverse.
The size of the farm can range from two or three cows to 1,600. Some farms make products like cheese and yogurt which they sell directly to customers or wholesale to local stores. Large commercial farms usually send all the milk they produce to processing plants.
Conventional milk is shipped at farmers ‘expense to processors in Maine, but the state does not have organic processing, so organic milk is shipped elsewhere at buyers’ expense. In the case of Horizon Organic contracts, the milk was shipped to a factory in Buffalo, New York, and more recently to a factory in Virginia.
Bickford said farmers in northern New England and the Pacific Northwest were among the first to adopt organic practices. But as organic dairy products have become more mainstream, farmers who operate closer to organic processing plants have moved away from conventional dairy products, providing plant operators like Horizon Organic with more profitable sources of organic milk in states. like Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“It was only a matter of time,” she said.
The focus is now on the 14 farms whose Horizon Organic contracts expire, and whether they will need to restructure or reorganize, she said. But such decisions are on the minds of every dairy farmer in Maine, according to Bickford, because geography can affect them as well. Consolidation in the US dairy industry has reduced options for small dairy farmers, giving them fewer places to send their milk.
Whether those organic dairy farms and farms in Vermont and New York that received the same Horizon notification last week can continue is an open question. Bickford said some may close, and others may switch to raising replacement dairy cows or raising beef cows.
Roseberry said there is no next generation in his family to take over the farm, and he currently does not know of anyone who is both qualified and interested in becoming his successor. He and his wife plan to protect the property with an agricultural easement to keep it as a farm. The property has been used for agriculture since approximately the 1880s.
Beal knows there are challenges ahead, but she also identifies factors that can help Maine farmers. “One of the positive trends we’ve seen over the past two decades is that consumers are more interested in sourcing agricultural products locally,” she said.
Bickford said the focus on locally sourced produce is becoming increasingly critical given climate changes threatening food production in other parts of the country.
“We keep reminding ourselves that we have the potential to be the breadbasket of the North East,” Bickford said. We just need the tools to make it happen.
” Previous
Sculpture erected on the petanque grounds of Augusta
Related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/08/29/maine-organic-dairy-farms-to-lose-their-buyer-as-horizon-organic-cuts-ties-to-northeast-producers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Invalid username / password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.