This 10 Second Brokerage Account Update Could Save You Thousands

Did you know that in less than 10 seconds you can make a change to your brokerage account that can add thousands to its value over time? It’s as easy as accepting automatic dividend reinvestments.

What is Automatic Dividend Reinvestment?

If you own dividend-paying investments, the companies you invest in return a portion of their profits to you when they make money. The question then becomes: “What do you want to do with the money that comes to you?” “

You have options:

Supplement your income

Store it in a savings account for future spending

Reinvest it in shares with the same company

It is not a unique proposition. What may be right for an investor is not necessarily the best for you. For example, if you rely on dividend checks to cover your daily expenses, keep those checks coming. However, if you can get by without that money, automatic reinvestment is a great way to build your portfolio faster.

When you let your brokerage firm know that you want to reinvest your dividends, that money is immediately used to buy more shares or, in some cases, fractional shares (part of a share). Many brokerages allow you to choose automatic dividend reinvestment through their online portals, which only takes a few seconds.

It’s not just actions. Most brokerage accounts allow reinvestment of dividends at all levels, which means you can reinvest in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. In short, you can use this simple trick to fortify more than one type of investment.

Dividend reinvestment plans

Dividend paying companies sometimes offer DRIPs an acronym for “dividend reinvestment plan”. These plans take the guesswork out of the process by automatically reinvesting dividends on your behalf. Many are available directly from a dividend paying company, are commission-free, and allow you to buy fractional shares with the dividends paid into your account. The details differ however, so it is essential to read the details carefully.

You can create your own DRIP through any brokerage firm by manually reinvesting dividends. This could mean letting your broker know what you want to do, signing a form asking your broker to reinvest the funds, or flipping an online switch to automatically reinvest. You can opt out of dividend reinvestment at any time.

How it works

Imagine you own 500 shares in a company that pays a quarterly dividend of $ 1. It’s $ 500 that you can accept in cash or reinvest. If you reinvest the dividend, the funds are used to buy more shares. Let’s say the shares of this company sell for $ 50 per share. By reinvesting, you now own 510 shares. The next time dividends are paid, you get $ 510, due to the increase in your shares. Now you have an additional $ 510 to buy more shares. It is a process that builds on itself, increasing the size of your wallet.

How to start

The easiest way to get the ball rolling is to visit your online account. Some accounts automatically ask you if you want to reinvest the dividends when you make a purchase. For existing accounts, you can probably sign up for automatic dividend reinvestment by going to your account settings. Once there, find the auto-enrollment options and follow the instructions.

If your brokerage account website is confusing, give them a call and ask them to walk you through the online process or email you any forms you may need to register.

So many options

When it comes to investing, you can feel inundated with options. You need to decide how much risk you are willing to take, how you want to allocate your investments, and what you want to do with the dividends. When thinking about your options, remember that reinvested dividends are an easy way to grow your investments.