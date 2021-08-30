SEC extends probe to gamification of stock transactions





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is stepping up attempts to examine the gamification that online brokers use to attract subscribers, according to a declaration by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Gensler said in the statement that the regulator will examine how investors can be misled by projections of what they will earn with these brokerages. In reality, the risk is much higher than these companies say. The companies the SEC examines often use predictive analytics tools that can show users what they would earn under the best possible conditions, the statement said. After the SEC announced its intentions, shares of Robinhood, one of the most popular brokerage houses, fell 1% to the day’s low, CNBC reported. While these new technologies may give us greater access and choice of products, they also raise questions about whether we, as investors, are properly protected when we trade and obtain financial advice, a Gensler said in the statement. … In many cases, these characteristics can cause investors to trade more often, invest in different products or change their investment strategy. Robinhood has been a topic of controversy for some time now, as it has drawn criticism for restricting trading in certain stocks like AMC or GameStop that became popular during a surge in memes stocks earlier this year. The company then suffered some setback during its high-profile initial public offering (IPO). But the company continued by announcing earlier this month its takeover of Say Technologies, a communications platform, for $ 140 million. Read more:Robinhood buys the Say Technologies communications platform for $ 140 million Say has proxy processing technology that helps brokers give their clients seamless access to their vote and has a question-and-answer portal that allows everyday shareholders to participate in events such as winnings. by asking and voting questions. Robinhood and Say will retain Say’s proxy voting and question-and-answer service. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: 58% OF MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES USE CRYPTO-CURRENCY On: Despite price volatility and regulatory uncertainty, a new study from PYMNTS shows that 58% of multinational companies are already using at least one form of cryptocurrency, especially when transferring funds across borders. The new Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Global Business survey, a PYMNTS and Circle collaboration, probing 500 executives about the potential and pitfalls that crypto faces as it becomes part of the mainstream financials.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/regulation/2021/sec-probe-stock-trade-gamification/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos