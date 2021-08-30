Profit taking, investor sentiment boosts ICTSI stock

The INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) share price was virtually unchanged on a week-to-week basis, but was among the most actively traded stocks during the period, with pressure to sell and the purchase having diminished.

Data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) showed that ICTSI ranked eighth in terms of turnover by value with 876.42 million pesos valued at 4.87 million shares having exchanged hands on the trading floor from August 23 to 27.

ICTSI shares closed at P178 each on Friday, unchanged from the August 20 close. For the year, the stock rose 41.3%.

The week began with the stock price at 185.10 pesos per share on August 23 with 1.31 million shares worth 239.08 million pesos traded, before returning to its opening price of 180 pesos to close that day. The next day the highest value and turnover of shares was P 335.55 million and P 1.88 million respectively, but they closed lower at 177.30 per share.

The action saw a sideways movement [last] week amid the presence of buying and selling pressures, Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial, Inc. said in an email.

The steep rally in stocks for this year so far makes it likely to take profits. This explains the sales pressure. At the same time, there is buying pressure on the stock, a reflection of investor confidence in its strong fundamentals, evident in its first half financial results, he added.

ICTSI reported a 98.2% increase in second-quarter attributable net income to $ 106.592 million from $ 53.78 million. That topped its attributable net income by $ 101.76 million for all of 2020.

The second quarter result brought first half net income attributable to $ 196.66 million, up 73.5% from $ 113.38 million in the comparable six months of 2020.

Meanwhile, ICTSI saw two developments last week, including the announcement of the company seeking business opportunities in the tech space and the launch of a new food service by its Argentinian subsidiary TecPlata.

In an online forum hosted by the Makati Business Club, ICTSI executive vice president Christian Martin R. Gonzalez said the company is exploring opportunities in the tech space, at least at the terminal level. He also noted that they were also looking for opportunities vertically, in the logistics industry, but noted that they were careful not to compete with their customers in this regard.

Meanwhile, ICTSI’s subsidiary TecPlata, which operates at the port of La Plata in Argentina, is collaborating with Brazils Sta. Administrative entity of the port of Fe to connect this latter port to the rest of Brazil and Asia via a new food service which would make a minimum of two stopovers per month using barges of 500 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) operated by service operator Newport Management.

There is still room for questions regarding the planned business of ICTSI in the technology space. In which part of the tech segment will it be specifically? Will it complete its main operations? I believe investors are watching further details regarding this plan, Tantiangco said.

As for the development with TecPlata, it seems to be boosting the financial performance of ICTSIs in a way. This is seen as positive for his investors, he added.

In a separate email, Christopher John A. Mangun, head of research at AAA Southeast Equities, Inc. said these developments had little impact on stock price movements over the past week.

I think investors will wait for more developments on these tech upgrades before considering it. The new food service in Argentina is a welcome development but it is also a non-event, he said.

He was asked for his net income forecast. Mr Mangun said much of this would depend on the results of the last six months of the year.

[I]If all goes well, we could see them posting revenues and profits that are 10-15% higher than their levels before the 2019 pandemic, he said.

For Philstocks M. Tantiangco, ICTSI may be able to maintain its strong momentum of profit growth for the remainder of the year, as the global economy and international trade also recover and the company would be able to maintain profitability.

Currently, ICTSI has initial support seen at its 20 day exponential moving average (P176.71 as of August 27), and secondary support seen at the P175.00 level. Meanwhile, he has seen resistance at 186.00, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still considered a significant risk for ICTSI. A resurgence of global cases could lead to the re-imposition of lockdowns and, consequently, weakening economies around the world, which would negatively affect the operations of ICTSIs, he added.

Meanwhile, Southeast AAA stocks Mr. Mangun set support and resistance levels at P170 and P185, respectively.

The stock is trading at near historic highs and is one of the best performers of the year due to changes its management made at the start of the pandemic. I think most investors are already considering this and if they don’t, they should, Mangun said. Abigail Marie P. Yraola