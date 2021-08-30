Stock market index to follow Covid, economic data





The local stock market barometer is still expected to follow the development of the country’s pandemic situation and the release of new economic data for this shortened trading week. Last week, the flagship Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index ended in the red after falling 0.5% or 33.91 points to 6,786.62 on Friday, as investors posted gains before the long weekend and the overnight drop in US indices. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc. noted that the market has shown bullish momentum over the past two weeks, up 7.38%. However, the sustainability of the climb is threatened this week due to the current macro-environmental situation, according to Tantiangco. He said the extension of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in the national capital region could weigh on market sentiment as it is expected to worsen economic losses. The government announced on Saturday that the capital region would remain under the MECQ from September 1 to 7. The quarantine classification extends to 15 other areas of the country, namely Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Aklan, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City and City of Cagayan de Oro. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort also cited in an email the latest quarantine restriction for Metro Manila as a key market catalyst this week. Ricafort also included the evolution of the local pandemic situation, especially since the country recently recorded a record number of daily cases. The Philippines recorded 19,441 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to 1.936 million. Tantiangco also said that a continued increase in daily Covid-19 cases could “put downward pressure on the local market.” Meanwhile, Ricafort also mentioned the progress of the country’s immunization program among the leads, as more vaccine arrivals and deployments could help reduce the number of local cases. “The expected increase in Covid-19 vaccine arrivals, especially in the third and fourth quarters, could help better control / manage / reduce new cases of Covid-19 / Delta variants more significantly, justify a new reopening of the economy, including some hard hit industries / sectors, thereby improving consumer and business confidence, and providing greater support for the prospects for overall economic recovery, ”Ricafort explained in the email. Riacfort and Tantiangco both noted the upcoming release of some major economic data, including the latest IHS Markit Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, bank lending and M3, or national liquidity growth. Graphically, Tantiangco sees the main index trading from 6,800 to 6,900 this week.

