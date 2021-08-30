MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi Pushes Most Gulf Stock Markets Up; Qatar dives





Oil posts biggest weekly gains for over a year

Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange to Halve Trading Fees Aug 29 (Reuters) – Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Sunday, with the Saudi index leading the gains, reflecting a positive tone after the annual central bank symposium and rising oil prices. “GCC markets are expected to advance in positive territory this week as they react to the intervention of the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday,” said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness. “Investors were relieved to learn that the US central bank will not slow down its asset purchase program anytime soon and that interest rate hikes were not in the crosshairs at this time.” Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 1.2%, while Alinma Bank (1150.SE) rose 2% , 3%. Brent crude oil futures rose $ 1.63, or 2.3%, to $ 72.70 a barrel on Friday for the biggest weekly gain in more than a year as Energy companies have started shutting down US production in the Gulf of Mexico before a major hurricane is expected to make landfall. this week. Read more In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained 0.4%, led by a 4.9% jump from Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD). The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Saturday it would cut its trading fees in half to 0.025%, from 0.05% on September 1, the second stock exchange fee cut this year and the third in three years . Read more Dubai’s main stock index (.DFMGI) traded flat as gains in real estate stocks were offset by declines in financials. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) closed up 1%. Share prices for Emaar properties are expected to post further gains in the coming weeks or months as the property market continues to improve in Dubai and elsewhere and the economic recovery remains strong, Makarem added. The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% drop from the Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA). Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue chip index (.EGX30) fell 0.1%, dragged down by a 0.8% drop from the main lender Commercial International Bank Egypt (COMI.CA). Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bangalore; edited by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/mideast-stocks-saudi-drives-most-gulf-bourses-higher-qatar-dips-2021-08-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos