Flash info: Investing will not increase your wealth if you don’t do these 3 things

If you’ve been a fan of The Motley Fool for a while, you know we love to invest. It’s the best way to grow your wealth for the long haul, but it’s not magic. You must always take the right steps to set yourself up for success. If you don’t do the following essential movements, you won’t be very happy with your results.

1. Really invest

Investing is intimidating for many because there is a risk of loss. But what most people don’t realize is that there is also a risk in not investing. There is no savings account on earth that can match the average annual return of the stock market. And since the inflation rate often exceeds the annual percentage return on a typical savings account, you could actually lose money by being overly careful with your finances and locking your money in one of these. low yield accounts.

If you take the right steps, including diversifying your money and choosing the right asset allocation, you can grow your wealth by investing while reducing your risk of catastrophic loss. That doesn’t mean you’ll never lose money – ups and downs are a natural part of investing. But as long as you plan to hold your investments for at least five years, the daily fluctuations in the stock market shouldn’t bother you too much.

It should be noted that just simply putting your money in an investment account does not mean that you are actually investing it. You must use your funds to buy stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs) or other securities. Otherwise, you just have a bunch of money in an investment account where it won’t earn any interest.

2. Deal with high interest debt first

High interest credit card or payday loan debt often costs more than what people typically earn on their investments. Some credit cards have annual percentage rates (APRs) greater than 30%, while payday loans can have APRs of. 100% or more. This means that your payday loan debt could double in just one year.

The stock market, on the other hand, has only returned 30% in five of the past 30 years, and at times it has suffered losses. On average, you can expect an annual return of around 10% if you invest all of your money in stocks. If you’ve got bonds mixed in there, you’re probably looking at a slightly lower yield. Unless you have the chance to invest in a company whose shares are skyrocketing overnight, you probably won’t earn enough on your investments in a year to make up for what you lose in interest on debt. credit card or payday loan. .

If you have high interest rate debt, you should make it a priority before you start investing your money. A balance transfer card or personal loan are good places to start. Cut your budget as much as you can and devote your extra money to paying off your debt each month. Once your debt is settled, you can focus on investing again.

3. Choose the right investments

The definition of a good investment will vary depending on your risk tolerance, time frame and financial goals. But there are a few things that all good investment portfolios have in common.

First, they are diverse. Putting all your money in one basket is dangerous because it means you only need one investment to do well or you could lose it all. When you divide your money between different titles, a poorly performing title doesn’t hurt you as much. Ideally, you should have at least 15-20 stocks in your portfolio.

Great investment portfolios also keep fees to a minimum. There’s no way to avoid them altogether, but there are plenty of solid investments that charge less than 1% of your assets per year. Stick to these as much as possible. Paying off 1% of your assets might not seem like much, but on a million dollar wallet, that means giving up $ 10,000 a year, which is sure to dampen your nest egg growth.

Index funds are a great way to diversify your portfolio while keeping your costs low. These are groups of stocks that mimic a market index like the S&P 500. They tend to generate returns close to those of the index itself, and because the fund’s holdings don’t change very often, fund managers have less work to do. They are able to pass these savings on to you in the form of reduced fees.

Even if you follow all of the steps above, you might not have the easiest path to wealth. Investing isn’t predictable, but if you start out slow and commit to learning more, you should start to see progress over time.