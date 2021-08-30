Business
Bharti Airtel stock in the spotlight after announcing its fundraising via rights issue
Shares of telecommunications provider Bharti Airtel Ltd rose nearly 2% on the National Stock Exchange on Monday in reaction to the company’s announcement of a capital increase. Airtel’s board of directors on Sunday approved the increase of 21,000 crore by issuance of rights to 535 per share.
Although deadlines are not mentioned, approximately 25% will be prepaid and the remainder will be called up as needed over the next 36 months. It should be noted that this is the third fundraiser in the last three years after having raised a 42,000 crore in issues of FY20 rights, qualified institutional investments and bonds convertible into foreign currencies.
Analysts tell 535 per share, i.e. a ratio of 1:14, implies a capital dilution of 7% and represents a mere 10% discount from its current market price, with limited incentive for existing holders to subscribe if the security decrease.
What could also embarrass investors is the cause of this fundraising, which has not been disclosed.
According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the last two fundraisers were carried out against a background of intense competition in the market and a period of high leverage. However, this capital increase is surprising as management, in its last calls, said its leverage and liquidity position is comfortable and self-sufficient, with healthy free cash flow generation across all verticals, no. thus indicating no additional capital requirement, they said in a statement. report.
“Historically, management has given very clear investment prospects, with an annual forecast. The unexpected capital increase may cause a negative reaction in the short term, but we see a good opportunity for profit growth over the next 12 months. months, ”added Motilal. Oswal Report.
With Vodafone Idea struggling to survive, Bharti Airtel could continue to gain more subscribers, resulting in higher market share. Some analysts say the company could use these funds for future opportunities as the industry appears to be heading towards duopoly quickly.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/bharti-airtel-stock-in-focus-after-its-fundraise-announcement-via-rights-issue-11630299112604.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]