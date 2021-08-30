Bharti Airtel stock in the spotlight after announcing its fundraising via rights issue

Shares of telecommunications provider Bharti Airtel Ltd rose nearly 2% on the National Stock Exchange on Monday in reaction to the company’s announcement of a capital increase. Airtel’s board of directors on Sunday approved the increase of 21,000 crore by issuance of rights to 535 per share.

Although deadlines are not mentioned, approximately 25% will be prepaid and the remainder will be called up as needed over the next 36 months. It should be noted that this is the third fundraiser in the last three years after having raised a 42,000 crore in issues of FY20 rights, qualified institutional investments and bonds convertible into foreign currencies.

Analysts tell 535 per share, i.e. a ratio of 1:14, implies a capital dilution of 7% and represents a mere 10% discount from its current market price, with limited incentive for existing holders to subscribe if the security decrease.

What could also embarrass investors is the cause of this fundraising, which has not been disclosed.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the last two fundraisers were carried out against a background of intense competition in the market and a period of high leverage. However, this capital increase is surprising as management, in its last calls, said its leverage and liquidity position is comfortable and self-sufficient, with healthy free cash flow generation across all verticals, no. thus indicating no additional capital requirement, they said in a statement. report.

“Historically, management has given very clear investment prospects, with an annual forecast. The unexpected capital increase may cause a negative reaction in the short term, but we see a good opportunity for profit growth over the next 12 months. months, ”added Motilal. Oswal Report.

With Vodafone Idea struggling to survive, Bharti Airtel could continue to gain more subscribers, resulting in higher market share. Some analysts say the company could use these funds for future opportunities as the industry appears to be heading towards duopoly quickly.

