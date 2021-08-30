Experts warn of future risks to stocks

Five-star red flags line Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai, China on June 22, 2021. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China Chinese authorities have introduced a slew of laws in recent months, primarily targeting the tech sector, a move that has scared investors and wiped out billions of dollars in value to the country’s internet giants. The legislative assault began in November last year when the huge initial public offering by billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech company Ant Group was suspended. Since then, regulators have introduced anti-monopoly legislation focused on what is known as the ‘platform economy’, which generally refers to internet companies operating a variety of services ranging from e-commerce to delivery of goods. food. The regulations also aim to strengthen laws on the security and protection of critical data. As a result, leading tech companies have come under investigation and sanctions. E-commerce titan Alibaba has been fined $ 2.8 billion in an anti-monopoly investigation, and China’s largest rideshare company, Didi, has been forced to stop recordings of it. users while regulators conducted a cybersecurity review of the company, just days after it registered in the United States.

But with most of the historic laws passed and the increasing visibility of corporate demands, investors are now wondering if it’s time to get into Chinese tech stocks. However, the feeling remains mixed. “I think the current sentiment towards Chinese tech stocks, at least among English speaking investors, is split between two extremes: those who see some sort of regulatory change / risk as an example of why they won’t invest in Chinese stocks. compared to other investors who see this as an opportunity to buy better quality Chinese names whose actual future profits will be much less impacted than the magnitude of this year’s sale, “Tariq Dennison told CNBC , wealth manager at GFM Asset Management, based in Hong Kong. So what are the risks for investors in upcoming Chinese tech stocks?

Regulatory uncertainty

While China has passed many famous laws, there is always a risk that the market will be surprised, leading to uncertainty. “The wave of new regulations has multiplied and amplified since the initial response to Ant Group’s IPO,” Brian Bandsma, portfolio manager for emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities, told CNBC. Vontobel Quality Growth. “At the time and over the following weeks, there was no indication that it would develop in so many different directions. Every time it seemed like we were near the end, something new would happen.”