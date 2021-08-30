Business
Experts warn of future risks to stocks
Five-star red flags line Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai, China on June 22, 2021. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
GUANGZHOU, China Chinese authorities have introduced a slew of laws in recent months, primarily targeting the tech sector, a move that has scared investors and wiped out billions of dollars in value to the country’s internet giants.
The legislative assault began in November last year when the huge initial public offering by billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech company Ant Group was suspended.
Since then, regulators have introduced anti-monopoly legislation focused on what is known as the ‘platform economy’, which generally refers to internet companies operating a variety of services ranging from e-commerce to delivery of goods. food. The regulations also aim to strengthen laws on the security and protection of critical data.
As a result, leading tech companies have come under investigation and sanctions.
E-commerce titan Alibaba has been fined $ 2.8 billion in an anti-monopoly investigation, and China’s largest rideshare company, Didi, has been forced to stop recordings of it. users while regulators conducted a cybersecurity review of the company, just days after it registered in the United States.
But with most of the historic laws passed and the increasing visibility of corporate demands, investors are now wondering if it’s time to get into Chinese tech stocks.
However, the feeling remains mixed.
“I think the current sentiment towards Chinese tech stocks, at least among English speaking investors, is split between two extremes: those who see some sort of regulatory change / risk as an example of why they won’t invest in Chinese stocks. compared to other investors who see this as an opportunity to buy better quality Chinese names whose actual future profits will be much less impacted than the magnitude of this year’s sale, “Tariq Dennison told CNBC , wealth manager at GFM Asset Management, based in Hong Kong.
So what are the risks for investors in upcoming Chinese tech stocks?
Regulatory uncertainty
While China has passed many famous laws, there is always a risk that the market will be surprised, leading to uncertainty.
“The wave of new regulations has multiplied and amplified since the initial response to Ant Group’s IPO,” Brian Bandsma, portfolio manager for emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities, told CNBC. Vontobel Quality Growth. “At the time and over the following weeks, there was no indication that it would develop in so many different directions. Every time it seemed like we were near the end, something new would happen.”
There is now some calm in the Chinese markets due to the lack of negative news. However, confidence today is extremely fragile.
Dave wang
portfolio manager, NuvestCapital
“So I would say it’s risky at this point to bet the worst is behind us,” he said.
Last week, Chinese tech stocks have seen a huge one-day rally. Ark Investment Management funds, founded by Cathie Wood, bought shares of JD.com last week. After the rally, tech stocks fell again on the following trading days, underscoring the cautious approach of investors wary of regulatory risks.
“Political uncertainty remains [in] the avant-garde. There is now some calm in the Chinese markets due to the lack of negative news. However, confidence is extremely fragile now, “Dave Wang, portfolio manager at NuvestCapital, told CNBC.
“So if the Chinese authorities keep releasing bits of negative news and worse yet another unexpected policy, we could see another sell-off.”
Geopolitics
Chinese tech companies have been caught up in the geopolitical battle between the United States and China since President Donald Trump’s administration.
Gaming giant Tencent, owner of TikTok ByteDance and telecoms company Huawei have all been drawn into geopolitics and it remains a risk for Chinese tech companies.
One of the risks is that “foreign governments will impose more sanctions on Chinese stocks,” said Dennison of GFM Asset Management.
Meanwhile, Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges may face more stringent listing and auditing rules.
Gary Gensler, Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)says Bloombergthis week that Chinese companies already listed in the United States need to better educate investors about regulatory and political risks.
Many Chinese companies listed in the United States, including Alibaba and Baidu, have performed secondary listings in Hong Kong to hedge against these risks.
Change of business models
There are also concerns that tech companies may be forced to change their business practices before historic policies take effect. These regulations include those relating to data collection practices, online content, and the use of algorithms to target users.
When Alibaba was fined in an anti-monopoly investigation earlier this year, regulators said they were investigating a practice that requires merchants to choose one of two e-commerce platforms, in instead of allowing them to work with both. China’s market regulator said the practice stifled competition.
“Companies will certainly have to be much more careful about certain activities,” said Bandsma of Vontobel.
“Acquisitions, especially of companies that may be perceived as a competitive threat, will be scrutinized more. Demonstrating pricing power, especially with small traders or consumers, will be more difficult to implement. “
But it’s still unclear whether this could have a significant impact on business models and ultimately profits.
Where does that leave the Chinese tech giants?
Short-term slowdowns could be ahead for Chinese internet companies.
Ultimately, analysts said, those tech giants who are used to quickly adapting to new regulatory environments will be able to handle the multitude of new rules.
“The most diverse giants know better than anyone how to deal with new data regulations and know how to move into different ways of monetizing their users than anyone,” Dennison said. “On the positive side, more Chinese rules will further protect Chinese tech companies from any budding foreign competition. “
Such regulations could also provide an opportunity for long and short term investors.
“There are a number of companies on extremely solid foundations that can play in the long term. The regulations are broad and, ultimately, will also increase barriers to entry. Wang said, referring to the long-term capital.
“Professional traders who are much shorter term may also seek to profit from the volatility and the volatility premiums that come with it.”
One expert warned, however, that regulatory uncertainty could mean that foreign capital is not as willing to fund Chinese tech companies. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said this month that the company will cut back on new investments in China.
“Now what would that mean in terms of the sustained and continued competitiveness of China’s tech industry, or even other industries, if foreign capital is increasingly aware of the risks that will be involved, then they are retiring now? ” Charles Mok, founder of Tech For Good Asia, a technology advocacy group, told CNBC’s “Beyond the Valley” podcast.
