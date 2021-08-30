Boon files Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Submission kicks off the process to become a full SEC filer

SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC ROSE: BNOW) (Boon or the Company), an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally focused products to benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register its common stock shares under Section 12 (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Unless withdrawn, Form 10 will be effective October 11, 2021. Once effective, the Company will be required to file quarterly and annual reports as well as audited financial statements and 10-Q and 10 -K with the SEC, as well as reporting on Form 8-K, in addition to complying with all other obligations under the Exchange Act.

The company expects that after responding to any comments the SEC may have on its filing and the coming into force of Form 10, it will submit a request to have its common stock listed on the. OTCQB level of over-the-counter markets.

It is extremely gratifying to enter this phase of the evolution of Boon Industries, said Justin Gonzalez, CEO of Boon Industries. We have done our best to continue our filing of Form 10 with preparation and responsiveness to the Commission.

By filing Form 10, I firmly believe that we are on the last leg of our journey which will hopefully allow us to list on a more senior exchange and provide the greatest transparency to our shareholder base. growing, Gonzalez added.

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC: BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally focused products to benefit people and the planet. At the heart of Boons’ product offering is DiOx +, a disinfectant chlorine dioxide sterilizer. Chlorine dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx + kills 99.9999% of harmful pathogens without toxic exposure harmful to the user or the environment. DiOx + ‘s proprietary chemical formulas and processes make it ideal for sterilizing critical and high value medical equipment and for disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratories and hospitals. DiOx + helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operating costs in warehouses, distribution centers and e-commerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx + to the US market follows more than 10 years of using chlorine dioxide in global markets under the leadership of Boons CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx + delivers on its Boons promise to provide the most effective and affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx + is produced at the Boons manufacturing plant and headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words indicating that the company or management expects a condition or reported result to occur. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, could, could, would, will or plan. Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The risks, uncertainties and other factors involved in forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information include, without limitation, changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release. press release, and no guarantees can be made given that such events will occur within the timeframe disclosed or will not occur at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Please note that the Company may from time to time post new information on its website. boonindustries.com, or through his current social media accounts below:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/boon-industries

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boonindustries

Company contact

Boon Industries, Inc.

www.boonindustries.com

[email protected]

Investor Relations and Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

[email protected]

Toll free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com