BGHL (EUR): NAV (s)





BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary actions The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited wish to announce the following information for the Company. Office closes on August 27, 2021. Estimated net asset value Shares in euros Shares in pounds sterling Estimated net asset value 27.4232 23.8072 Estimated return MDT 0.79% 0.83% Estimated YTD Yield 5.74% 4.56% Estimated ITD yield 174.23% 138.07% Net asset value and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Shares in euros Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market closing 21.80 N / A Premium / reduction from estimated net asset value -20.51% N / A Shares in pounds sterling Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market closing N / A GBX 1,800.00 Premium / reduction from estimated net asset value N / A -24.39% Transactions on own securities purchased in cash Ordinary actions Shares in euros Shares in pounds sterling Number of shares N / A N / A Average price N / A N / A Price range N / A N / A Liquidity improvement agreement Shares in euros Shares in pounds sterling Number of shares N / A N / A Average price N / A N / A Capital BGHL BGHL Ordinary Shares Shares in euros Shares in pounds sterling Outstanding shares 12,364,769 294,494 Treasure detainee 350,000 N / A Shares issued 12,714,769 294,494 Estimated net asset value of the BG fund Class B Euro Shares (estimate) 231.9901 Class GBP A Shares (estimate) 126.4025 BG Fund Class B Euro Shares are not subject to management fees, as the Investment Manager receives management and performance fees for his role as Investment Manager of BGHL. For more information, please contact: Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email: [email protected] The Company is incorporated as an investment company with fixed capital domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Securities and Markets Authority as an undertaking for collective investment in accordance with article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) . The shares of the Company (the “Shares”) are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the official list of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchangeplc for listed securities. This is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase securities or the solicitation of a vote or approval in any jurisdiction, and it does not There will also be no sale, issue or transfer of the securities mentioned. in this posting in any jurisdiction in violation of applicable law. Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Companies Act 1940, as amended (the “Investment Companies Act”). In addition, the securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Accordingly, such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, or for the benefit of, United States persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and in circumstances which do not require the issuer of such securities to be registered under the Investment Companies Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States. You should always keep in mind that: all investments are subject to risk;

past results are no guarantee of future results;

BGHL’s return on investments may go down as well as up. You may not be able to recoup all of your initial investment; and

If you have any doubts about the content of this communication or if you are considering making an investment decision, you are advised to seek the advice of a financial expert. This communication is for informational purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be taken as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

