Clean Science shares jump more than 7% after Motilal Oswal launched the cover

Shares of Clean Science and Technology Ltd gained more than 7% in the first trades Monday on the National Stock Exchange. Clean Science is an innovation-driven specialty chemicals maker and its stocks have seen good progress since going public in July.

For the outlook: The issue price at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) was Rs900 per share. Clean Sciences shares are now trading at around Rs1548 apiece, which represents an appreciation of over 70% of its issue price.

In an August 30 report, analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltds said: Given its dominant product market share and ability to maintain the highest margins in the industry, we estimate the company at 50 times the 24E fiscal year earnings per share (as the company commands an ROIC of around 75%) to arrive at a target price of Rs1700 per share. The ROIC refers to the return on invested capital.

The broker also added that Clean Science is an integrated player for its key products and is likely to grow at a faster rate than the industry due to its cost advantage as well as the introduction of new products. Based on this consideration, we forecast a CAGR of revenues / Ebitda / PAT of 23% / 22% / 22% in fiscal year 2124. “

EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of business profitability. The PAT and CAGR are after-tax profit and compound annual growth rate, respectively.

In its latest investor presentation, Clean Science said its revenue grew at a 28% CAGR in fiscal year 18-21. PAT grew at a faster rate of 59% over the same period, aided by strong margin performance.

In the June quarter (Q1FY22), Clean Sciences operating revenue increased 9% from the March quarter. During the first quarter, the company derived up to 72% of its revenues from performance chemicals.

However, given the strong appreciation of Clean Sciences stock since its listing, short-term gains are likely to be limited. Motilal Oswals analysts said: The main risks of our recommendations are (a) the lack of innovation going forward that has helped Clean Science differentiate itself from others so far, (b) the rising prices of key raw materials such as phenol, which could suppress its gross margins, (c) any adverse decision on the use of any of its key products, which could affect global demand and, in turn, sales. “

