ICL Expands Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market

TEL AVIV, Israel – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –LCI (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), one of the world’s leading specialty minerals companies, today announced that it is now able to offer a full line of monoammonium phosphate (MAP) solutions from its YPH joint venture plant in China. As YPH controls the entire phosphate value chain, from mine to product, it is able to offer both flexibility and cost efficiency, while meeting unique customer specifications. ICL is committed to creating additional capacities to meet growing customer demand for specialized MAP products, in particular for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage.

In recent years, Chinese producers have dominated the LFP battery industry, which currently accounts for around 23% of the global Li-ion battery market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% through 2030, per Cairn ERA. LFP-based batteries have benefited from recent design improvements, which have improved the energy density of the entire battery, resulting in greater runtime and created potential additional end markets for these batteries.

It should come as no surprise that LFP is one of the fastest growing areas in the battery industry, as this technology offers superior safety at lower cost and with a longer lifespan. LFP also reduces exposure to conflict metals, which aligns with our mission to move from a company that extracts minerals to one that uses its minerals to create lasting solutions for humanity, said Anantha Desikan, vice -Executive President and Director of Innovation and Technology of ICL.

ICL sees strong demand for electric vehicles and energy storage as an important source of potential growth for its specialty phosphate and bromine products in the short and long term. The company is currently exploring partnerships with customers that focus on expanding the use of LFP and other specialized technologies, in Europe and the United States. By 2030, Cairn ERA predicts that global demand for LFP batteries will reach over 1 million tonnes, with a market value of up to $ 5 billion, due to a shift towards lower cost cathode materials used in more affordable EV car models. ICL expects to leverage both its knowledge of the LFP and its global phosphate footprint to capitalize on this emerging trend and is also working with the Columbia Electrochemical Energy Center (CEEC) at Columbia University, to improve the battery safety and energy density and explores multi-scale modeling through lithium iron phosphate, lithium metal and zinc-bromine batteries.

We are delighted to build on our previous research collaborations with ICL Group, said Dan Steingart, Co-Director of CEEC and Stanley-Thompson Associate Professor of Chemical Metallurgy at Columbia University. This new project significantly expands our relationship and allows us to jointly explore strategies to address energy storage and conversion through next-generation batteries, leveraging ICL’s core strengths, including LFP technology.

About ICL

ICL Group is one of the world’s leading specialty minerals companies, which is also benefiting from rising raw materials. The company creates impactful solutions to humanity’s sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth in its end markets. ICL shares are double listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide and its 2020 revenue is approximately $ 5.0 billion.

About CEEC

The Columbia Electrochemical Energy Center (CEEC) uses a multiscale approach to discover breakthrough technology and accelerate time to market. CEEC brings together professors and researchers from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences who study electrochemical energy with interests ranging from electrons to devices to systems. The industrial partnerships of the CEECs make it possible to achieve breakthroughs in the storage and electrochemical conversion of energy.

