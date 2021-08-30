Business
Shares of Australian miner Fortescue soar after record profit
Shares of Australian miner Fortescue climbed more than 6% on Monday, as the mining giant reported annual profits that hit a new record.
Net profit after tax reached $ 10.3 billion, up 117% from a year ago, the company said. This is the second consecutive year of record profits for the company.
Its annual revenue was $ 22.3 billion, 74% higher than the previous year.
It will pay total dividends of A $ 3.58 per share, an increase of 103% from last year.
Shares of the company were up 6.6% for the last time on Monday.
Analysts have been bullish on the miners as iron ore prices have jumped this year, boosting profits for mining companies.
Strong demand from China
The demand for iron ore has increased due to China’s strong demand for steel. Steel is made from iron ore. On the other hand, the supply fell as the Covid-19 pandemic affected production in some mines.
China said earlier this year that it is committed to reducing its steel production. But analysts were skeptical, pointing to the high demand and the difficulty of controlling production.
Fortescue CEO Elizabeth Gaines told CNBC she continues to see “very strong market conditions” for demand for steel from China.
“Our view is that construction activity will rebound in the fourth quarter of this year. We will continue to see strong construction activity from strong infrastructure investments,” she told CNBC on Monday, referring to economic activity in China.
“We know that China is determined to continue on its path of urbanization, which stimulates a very strong demand for steel,” she added.
In the first half of 2021, Chinese steel mills produced nearly 12% more crude steel compared to the same period in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Fortescue’s projects on green hydrogen
Fortescue will focus on green energy, which the CEO has said is aimed at cutting costs.
“We are actually at the forefront of decarbonization, we believe it will lower our costs, so we are also doing it to reduce our costs and be carbon neutral, which we think is a really important initiative. “she said.
Gaines said the company wants to establish a new export market for green hydrogen and aims to generate more returns on these investments. Hydrogen is fast becoming the next big source of green energy for everything from data centers and heating homes to powering electric vehicles.
In its report on the results, the company said it was revising its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, ten years earlier than the previous goal, citing that it had made significant progress on the goals. decarbonization.
