Shares of Australian miner Fortescue soar after record profit

Shares of Australian miner Fortescue climbed more than 6% on Monday, as the mining giant reported annual profits that hit a new record.

Net profit after tax reached $ 10.3 billion, up 117% from a year ago, the company said. This is the second consecutive year of record profits for the company.

Its annual revenue was $ 22.3 billion, 74% higher than the previous year.

It will pay total dividends of A $ 3.58 per share, an increase of 103% from last year.

Shares of the company were up 6.6% for the last time on Monday.

Analysts have been bullish on the miners as iron ore prices have jumped this year, boosting profits for mining companies.