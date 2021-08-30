Schemer or Naf? The trial of Elizabeth Holmes

But the trial will ultimately focus on an individual. And the central question will be whether Ms Holmes was a deceptive schemer driven by greed and power, or a naf who believed her own lies and was manipulated by Mr Balwani.

The case rests on Ms Holmess’ knowledge of the problems with Theranoss blood testing machines. Her lawyers could argue that she was just the public face of the startup while Balwani and others managed the tech, legal experts said. They could argue that the sophisticated investors who backed Ms. Holmes should have done better research on Theranos. And they could say Ms. Holmes was simply following Silicon Valley standards of exaggeration in the service of an ambitious mission.

Last year, Judge Edward Davila of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California agreed to separate the cases of Ms. Holmess and Mr. Balwanis. The move was unusual for such cases, legal experts have said, and allows the couple to blame each other without any ability to respond.

In sealed 2020 court documents that were made public over the weekend, Ms Holmes said her relationship with Mr Balwani had a pattern of abuse and coercive control. The documents indicated that Ms Holmess’ lawyers could present expert testimony on her mental state and the effects of the alleged abuse. Lawyers for Mr. Balwanis have denied the charges in a filing. If convicted, Ms Holmes, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison. While prominent start-up founders, from Ubers Travis Kalanick to WeWorks Adam Neumann, fell from grace quickly due to ethical scandals, Ms Holmes could become one of the few to go to jail for it.