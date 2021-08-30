Where to buy face masks in bulk for business and back to the office





While many companies remain unsure of the right time to return to the office, those returning will most likely have coronavirus protocols in place. One requirement that may be imposed is that employees wear face masks, especially given the rapid increase in the Delta variant across the country and now accounting for over 98% of all COVID-19 cases. If you oversee business operations in an office, finding N95, KN95, and disposable bulk masks for employees may be on your radar. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed his mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends that people living in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19 again wear masks indoors, which includes offices. About two-thirds of counties in the United States have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey. While cloth masks were useful in the past against the original variants of the coronavirus, health experts now have differing opinions on whether this is still the case, according to a Washington Post report. Stronger alternatives such as N95 masks are a better option due to the high transmission rate of Delta variants, especially for those who are not vaccinated. They are however more expensive than other masks (but also tax deductible). Standard, well-fitting surgical masks have also been shown to be effective against the Delta variant, the Washington Post report said. An N95 mask is a respirator designed to achieve a very tight facial fit and highly effective filtration of airborne particles, according to the FDA. Fit tests are also recommended. N95 masks were once hard to find as they were in high demand at the start of the pandemic, leading customers to purchase KN95 masks. But now there are many N95 masks available now. KN95 masks are a cheaper alternative to N95 masks, provided they meet requirements similar to those set by the CDC National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for respirators, According to the CDC. Several reputable merchants specialize in selling NIOSH certified N95 and KN95 masks with reasonably fast shipping, including companies like N95 medical supplies, N95MaskCo and Long before. Below is a summary of where you can find CDC certified N95 masks in bulk for employees if you are a manager of a company or an office, as well as KN95 masks and disposable masks. Where to buy wholesale N95 face masks online: Where to buy KN95 face masks in bulk online Disposable face masks you can buy wholesale online: Subscribe now and support the local journalism you rely on and trust. Do you have any advice? Tell us. nj.com/tips.

