



Mining giant Fortescue has pledged to unveil a target for reducing its customers’ greenhouse gases next month, insisting it will come with a concrete plan that sets it apart from rivals trying to green. their polluting activities. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner has so far resisted pressure to keep up with other industry players, including BHP and Rio Tinto, in taking responsibility for Scope 3 emissions, the gases at greenhouse effect released when customers burn or process raw materials sold by miners. Fortescue doubled its dividend, resulting in a windfall of $ 4 billion for founder, chairman and largest shareholder Andrew Forrest. Credit:Trevor Collens But in a reversal on Monday, Fortescue chairman and largest shareholder Andrew Twiggy Forrest said the board was developing the framework for a Scope 3 goal and would announce one by September. Dr Forrest said Fortescue didn’t want to set such a goal until he put in place a firm plan on how it would be achieved. Setting Scope 3 goals without a strategy on how you’re going to help your customers decarbonize is pretty tasteless and unnecessary, it ticks boxes, it gets people patting the back, all that, but it doesn’t matter. reality, he said.

Loading As we have become confident in a plan, a strategy, which can be executed, we can now become confident that we will not join the queues of the trivial, the trivial and those who green their careers or green their clients by announcing Scope 3 broadcasts [goals] when they have no idea how to get their customers to go green. His pledge comes as Fortescue made a record annual profit of $ 10.3 billion ($ 14 billion) following an astonishing rally in iron ore prices, and announced it would double its dividends for the year for a total of $ 3.48. Dr Forrest, who owns 36% of the company, is expected to receive nearly $ 4 billion in dividends during the year. The exceptional profit result was broadly in line with expectations, with iron ore reaching $ 230 per tonne thanks to a Chinese infrastructure construction blitz fueling demand for steel, while the global iron ore supply was limited due to disruptions to iron ore production. mines in Brazil.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theage.com.au/business/companies/twiggy-forrest-takes-home-4b-as-fortescue-posts-record-profit-20210829-p58mzi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

