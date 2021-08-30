S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to raise records

US oil prices edged down Monday morning after jumping 10.6% for their strongest week in more than a year. Gasoline prices rose more than 1% after Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. More than a million Louisiana customers were without power, including all the city of New Orleans. Ida landed 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina. Prior to Ida, over 95% of US Gulf of Mexico crude oil production was shut down. Many refineries have also been closed. (Reuters and CNBC)

* Colonial Pipeline halts gasoline deliveries to US east coast due to Ida (Reuters)

Senior officials in the Biden administration have said the United States has the capacity to evacuate some 300 US citizens left in Afghanistan who want to leave before the deadline set by the president on Tuesday to withdraw US forces from the war-torn country. Evacuations turned chaotic when the US government was taken by surprise when the Afghan army collapsed and the Taliban returned to power on August 15. (CNBC)

* Rockets target US troops as withdrawal from Afghanistan enters final phase (Reuters)

* US drone hits ISIS-K vehicle full of explosives in Kabul (CNBC)

* Bidens meets with families of US servicemen who died after deadly attack in Kabul (CNBC)

Moderna (MRNA) fell 2.7% in pre-market after a million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were withdrawn from circulation in Japan on contamination problems. A first withdrawal of 1.63 million doses had taken place last week after the discovery of foreign substances in certain batches, the contamination being now linked to two deaths. Spaniard Rovi, who bottles deer for markets outside the United States, said he was investigating. (Reuters)

Cases in Israel, a barometer of US trends, saw daily infections peak at more than 12,100 pandemic. Just a few months ago, after an aggressive national vaccination campaign, new cases in Israel had fallen to two digits. About 63% of the Israeli population has been fully immunized. In the United States, 52.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated. (CNBC)

The seven-day average of new daily Covid cases in the United States rose 5% to 155,277 on Sunday. Over the same period, daily Covid deaths averaged 1,290. This is a 29% increase over the previous week, fueled by the delta variant. (JHU)

In explosive revelation just days before her criminal fraud trial, defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes claim she suffered a ‘decade-long campaign of emotional abuse’ at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Both have pleaded not guilty and deny any wrongdoing. (CNBC)

Driver of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 told officers she was using Autopilot, Tesla’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (TSLA), when she collided with a police car and a Mercedes SUV Saturday morning around 5 a.m. ET in Orlando, Florida. No injuries or deaths were reported. (CNBC)

CVS Health (CVS) bet Americans will receive therapy at the same place they buy their snacks, sodas, and prescription drugs. The pharmaceutical company is one of several retailers, including Walmart (WMT) and Walgreens (WBA), which are experimenting with offering advisory services in or near stores. (WSJ)

* EEOC: Walmart should come under close scrutiny due to unfair dismissal of employee with Down syndrome (CNBC)

Ed Asner, the burly and prolific actor who rose to stardom in his middle years as the gruff but lovable reporter Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, died on Sunday. He was 91 years old. Asner played Warren Buffett in HBO’s “Too Big to Fail” in 2011. (AP)