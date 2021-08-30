Business
S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to raise records
BY THE NUMBERS
U.S. equity futures rose slightly on Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday. The S&P 500 finished above 4,500 for the first time in its history. The rally in the Dow Jones brought it less than 0.5% of its record close on August 16. Stocks rallied on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled central bankers are in no rush to raise interest rates. He said decision-making on rate hikes was on a different track than declining bond purchases, which he admitted could begin this year. (CNBC)
With two days remaining in August, the Dow Jones was up nearly 1.5%, the S&P 500 was up 2.6% and the Nasdaq was up 3.1%. Further Wall Street gains may hinge on the government’s latest monthly jobs report, due for release on Friday. While saying the Fed has seen sufficient progress on inflation, Powell said the labor market has not yet improved enough to begin the reduction. (CNBC)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
US oil prices edged down Monday morning after jumping 10.6% for their strongest week in more than a year. Gasoline prices rose more than 1% after Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. More than a million Louisiana customers were without power, including all the city of New Orleans. Ida landed 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina. Prior to Ida, over 95% of US Gulf of Mexico crude oil production was shut down. Many refineries have also been closed. (Reuters and CNBC)
* Colonial Pipeline halts gasoline deliveries to US east coast due to Ida (Reuters)
Senior officials in the Biden administration have said the United States has the capacity to evacuate some 300 US citizens left in Afghanistan who want to leave before the deadline set by the president on Tuesday to withdraw US forces from the war-torn country. Evacuations turned chaotic when the US government was taken by surprise when the Afghan army collapsed and the Taliban returned to power on August 15. (CNBC)
* Rockets target US troops as withdrawal from Afghanistan enters final phase (Reuters)
* US drone hits ISIS-K vehicle full of explosives in Kabul (CNBC)
* Bidens meets with families of US servicemen who died after deadly attack in Kabul (CNBC)
Moderna (MRNA) fell 2.7% in pre-market after a million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were withdrawn from circulation in Japan on contamination problems. A first withdrawal of 1.63 million doses had taken place last week after the discovery of foreign substances in certain batches, the contamination being now linked to two deaths. Spaniard Rovi, who bottles deer for markets outside the United States, said he was investigating. (Reuters)
Cases in Israel, a barometer of US trends, saw daily infections peak at more than 12,100 pandemic. Just a few months ago, after an aggressive national vaccination campaign, new cases in Israel had fallen to two digits. About 63% of the Israeli population has been fully immunized. In the United States, 52.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated. (CNBC)
The seven-day average of new daily Covid cases in the United States rose 5% to 155,277 on Sunday. Over the same period, daily Covid deaths averaged 1,290. This is a 29% increase over the previous week, fueled by the delta variant. (JHU)
In explosive revelation just days before her criminal fraud trial, defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes claim she suffered a ‘decade-long campaign of emotional abuse’ at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Both have pleaded not guilty and deny any wrongdoing. (CNBC)
Driver of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 told officers she was using Autopilot, Tesla’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (TSLA), when she collided with a police car and a Mercedes SUV Saturday morning around 5 a.m. ET in Orlando, Florida. No injuries or deaths were reported. (CNBC)
CVS Health (CVS) bet Americans will receive therapy at the same place they buy their snacks, sodas, and prescription drugs. The pharmaceutical company is one of several retailers, including Walmart (WMT) and Walgreens (WBA), which are experimenting with offering advisory services in or near stores. (WSJ)
* EEOC: Walmart should come under close scrutiny due to unfair dismissal of employee with Down syndrome (CNBC)
Ed Asner, the burly and prolific actor who rose to stardom in his middle years as the gruff but lovable reporter Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, died on Sunday. He was 91 years old. Asner played Warren Buffett in HBO’s “Too Big to Fail” in 2011. (AP)
STOCKS TO MONITOR
Satellite service provider Globalstar (GSAT) climbed 41% in pre-market following a report in AppleInsider that the iPhone 13 will have the ability to use satellite communications.
Li Auto (LI) reported lower than expected loss and revenue, beating analysts’ forecasts for its final quarter. The Chinese electric vehicle maker also said it delivered 17,575 vehicles in the quarter, an increase of 166% from the previous year. Li Auto shares gained 2.3% in pre-market trading.
Hill-Rom (HRC) is in advanced talks to be acquired by health-care maker Baxter International (BAX), according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The potential deal for the medical equipment maker is around $ 10 billion or $ 150 per share, compared to $ 132.90 for Hill-Rom’s close on Friday. Hill-Rom grew 8.7% in pre-market.
Contract drug maker Catalent (CTLT) has entered into a deal to buy nutritional supplement maker Bettera from private equity firm Highlander Partners for $ 1 billion. Separately, Catalent reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, and the stock jumped 2% pre-release.
Support.com (SPRT) jumped 46% in the pre-market after the tech support provider saw its inventory rise over the past seven consecutive sessions and jump 223% during that time. There has been no significant news from the company during this period.
