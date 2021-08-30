Google and Apple’s next regulatory headaches loom across the Pacific

Apple’s commissions, for example, go up to 30% on certain purchases made through the company’s platform and the developers say they have no choice but to comply, because Apple does not allow customers to download apps from any source other than the company’s official store.

Lawmakers have considered an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act that would prohibit app store operators from “unfairly using their market position to impose a certain form of payment” on businesses. Once enacted, violators could be fined up to 3% of their annual sales, in addition to 300 million Korean won ($ 257,000) in penalties.

The bill was due to be put to a vote on Monday, but the parliamentary session was abruptly delayed.

If the law passes, developers will be able to select which payment systems to use to process in-app purchases, meaning they may be able to sidestep heavy charges imposed by the two longtime executives.

South Korea isn’t the only country in the region to scrutinize the two companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Monday called for new regulations on digital payments.

“Digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay are used to make contactless payments much like bank-issued debit cards, but the parties are subject to different regulatory parameters,” he wrote in a communicated. editorial in the Australian Financial Review

“If we do nothing to reform the framework, it will be Silicon Valley that will determine the future of a critical piece of our economic infrastructure.”

A brewing battle

South Korea’s bill, which is being watched closely internationally, could pave the way for similar action elsewhere. Numerous surveys of the application ecosystem are already underway around the world, particularly in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The South Korean proposal has been dubbed the country’s “anti-Google law”, as politicians argue that the Silicon Valley giant took advantage of his long-standing dominance in the field and undermines developers.

In July, South Korean lawmaker Jun Hye-sook urged parliament to move the bill forward quickly, calling it “law to prevent Google from dominating. [its position] over others ”, and a measure that“ would protect IT developers from the platforms that dominate them ”.

Google GOOGL Apple AAPL According to the most recent government study available,andmade approximately $ 5.2 billion and nearly $ 2 billion, respectively, from each of their app stores in South Korea in 2019.

The two companies fought back, arguing the law could hurt app developers and consumers in the long run.

“Although the law has not yet been passed, we are concerned that the rushed process has not sufficiently analyzed the negative impact of this legislation on Korean consumers and app developers,” Wilson said. White, senior director of public policy at Google. A declaration.

“If passed, we will review the final law when it becomes available and determine how best to continue to provide developers with the tools they need to build successful global businesses while providing a safe and trustworthy experience for developers. consumers. “

Apple said the move “would put users who buy digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy, make it harder to manage their purchases and make it harder to manage their purchases and make it more difficult for them to ask to buy.” and parental controls would become less effective. “The tools refer to the protections that the App Store has deployed so that parents can better monitor activity on their families’ accounts.

According to Apple, there are more than 482,000 registered application developers in South Korea, and they have earned more than 8.550 billion Korean won ($ 7.3 billion) to date with the iPhone maker.

“We believe that user confidence in App Store purchases will decrease as a result of this proposal, resulting in fewer opportunities for [them]”, he added in a statement.

The chairman of the South Korean Communications Commission, Han Sang-hyuk, however, argues that new rules are needed as the platforms continue to exert their “influence”.

“These operators of the app market are gaining controlling power in the market. It becomes necessary to regulate them,” he told lawmakers last week.

Mounting pressure

Apple last week announced developer concessions in the United States, saying it would ease some restrictions on how iPhone app makers could communicate with customers outside of its App Store.

On Thursday, the company said that “developers can use communications, such as emails, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app,” as long as users consent to receive those emails. and have the right to opt out.

The move gives developers more leeway to collect payments from their customers without having to pay Apple’s commission on in-app purchases. This was part of a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit filed in 2019.

Apple and Google’s app store fees are increasingly under scrutiny, with lawmakers and regulators focusing on their dominance over iOS and Android operating systems.

Earlier this month, a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill also targeted the two players by seeking to ban restrictions on app developers.

Currently, the iPhone maker’s commissions are at the center of several litigation, including a separate lawsuit by one of Apple’s biggest developers, Epic Games.

Apple took steps to contact the developers, announcing last November that it would cut the fees it charged them from 30% to 15% if the developer made less than $ 1 million the previous year.

Yoonjung Seo, Gawon Bae, Rishi Iyengar, Brian Fung and Lauren Lau contributed to this report.