N95 face masks available: Here’s where to buy them online as Covid restrictions return
Covid-19 cases are increasing in New York and elsewhere in the country. Already, all 62 counties in New York state have been urged to resume indoor mask use by the CDC.
When the Covid-19 pandemic began, hospitals were forced to ration the use of NIOSH-approved N95 respirators, and it was difficult for people to acquire them. Now, however, these types of high-quality personal protective equipment are readily available online, and if you haven’t restocked your supply of respirators, or still rely primarily on sheet masks, this is the place to be. right time to make a change.
N95 face masks filter at least 95% of airborne particles. They fit snugly to limit the amount of air that can get into the edges, and unlike fabric masks, they stop more droplets than droplets. You can findmore information on N95 masks from the CDC here.
Here is a list of places where you can find N95 respirators available for purchase online. These masks are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
- HDX N95 Respirator Masks in medium / large sizes, a 10-pack for $ 17.97.
- 3M Aura Foldable Respirator Mask N95 masks, a pack of 10 for $ 20.47; a pack of three for $ 9.97.
- 3M N95 Valve Respirator, a pack of 15 for $ 36.97; a pack of five for $ 16.47.
- N95 Sekura Flat Fold Respirator, a pack of eight, $ 12.97.
- N95 duckbill masks, a pack of 50, $ 49.99; a pack of 20, $ 34.97.
- Milwaukee N95 Valve Respirator, One Mask, $ 3.97; a pack of 10, $ 22.97.
- NIOSH Respiratory Filtering Face Mask, box of 50, $ 179.99.
- Kimberly-Clark N95 Pocket Respirator Masks are $ 55.49 for a box of 50. Masks are white.
- Fangtian N95 masks, a box of 10, $ 32.95.
- Magid N95, metal nose clip, latex free, foldable, a box of 10, $ 33.99.
- BYD Care, individually wrapped, N95, pack of 20, $ 28.68.
- Sanitary Protective Equipment, Individually Wrapped, N95, pack of 20, $ 72.99.
Masks can be purchased one at a time or in bulk at bienavant.com.
- Harley N95 folding masks, $ 1.99 each (on sale, the original price was $ 5.99).
- Kimberly Clark N95 Pocket Respirator, $ 1.49 each (on sale, original price was $ 6.50).
- WORLD Care, N95, $ 2.25 each (on sale, the original price was $ 3.74).
- Makrite N95, $ 2.25 each (original price was $ 6.99).
