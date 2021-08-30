Interest and inflation were once dance partners. No more. Here’s what it means for your investments

What would a world look like where interest rates were no longer allowed to reflect investors’ inflation expectations? This is, in fact, the world we live in now, so it’s a question all savers should be asking themselves, but few are considering.

Most commentary on the economy and financial markets rests on the assumption that there are market-determined interest rates, primarily government bond yields, whose price (and therefore yield) will compensate. likely savers for the risk of future inflation. The same types of comments also assume that one day interest rates, set by central bankers around the world, will also have to reflect their expectations of future inflation.

Not surprisingly, most observers expect interest rates and inflation to be linked – it is a central tenet of economic thought and teaching that they owe it to themselves. to be. Yet they haven’t always been linked: they aren’t today, and they won’t be for at least the next decade. Let’s discuss the implications for investors of this fairly silent revolution (so far).

One of the best ways to assess the true value of any investment is to calculate the net present value of all of its future cash flows. This calculation uses the prevailing interest rates to discount future cash flows on the assumption that future cash flows are worth less than the cash we could use to spend or invest today. The higher the rate at which we discount future cash flows, the lower their present value.

The future cash flows of some investments are very certain, such as government bonds issued by a government in its national currency. There are others, however, where there is great uncertainty – like the earnings and dividends of a tech startup. It is assumed in economic theory that the growth of the economy and, therefore, presumably, corporate profits are linked and somewhat constrained by interest rates: in simple terms, if growth is too high, inflation will rise and market-determined interest rates will rise to reflect this higher inflation. As central bankers are responsible for keeping inflation low, usually at or near 2%, a rise in the interest rates they set should follow when inflation rises significantly and sustainably above the target level. . If these rising interest rates are to slow growth to reduce inflation, investors will take a double whammy and the present value of their future cash flows will likely decline.

If interest rates are so tied to growth rates, you can understand why so many investors fear what will happen to the value of their investments when interest rates need to rise to reflect growing fear of inflation. But what if that relationship no longer holds, and growth and inflation can rise while interest rates do not rise or even fall?

As a young man, I advised global institutional investors in Hong Kong. The colony at the time had a very peculiar monetary system that actually set local currency interest rates at American levels even though its economic cycle was increasingly aligned with that of China. This, in the early 1990s, led to a situation where Hong Kong dollar interest rates fell, reflecting the decisions of the US central bank, but local economic growth and inflation accelerated due to of an economic boom in China. The result was that the link between inflation and interest rates was severed – growth expectations rose even as interest rates fell. As a result of this decoupling, the local stock market index, the Hang Seng, rose 300% from 1991 to 1993.

Cutting the link between growth and inflation and interest rates can lead to dramatic changes in future cash flow discounts, and hence in stock prices. Lest you think breaking that link is the path to wealth, it’s worth pointing out that the Hang Seng Index today, over 27 years later, is barely double the level it hit. at the end of 1993. The relationship between growth and inflation and interest rates may be distant for a long time, but this ultimately creates other problems that can undermine stock prices.

The mechanism by which growth and inflation lose their normal links with interest rates is called financial repression. Regular readers of this column will be familiar with how it works: There are several forces, mostly regulators, forcing savings institutions to buy government bonds even though the long-term outlook for government bonds is poor now. lower interest rates than we would otherwise expect. . Let us focus now, however, on how many comments you read on economic and financial matters fail to recognize how we have come to a point where these two key variables for valuing assets have changed, and on a structural basis.

Most analysts still associate falling bond yields with a market signal that growth and inflation will come down. They still view rising bond yields as a signal that growth and inflation are going to rise, causing very big changes in how the present value of future income streams are calculated. However, if you can assume that interest rates are telling us increasingly little or nothing about the future path of growth and inflation, then the standard analysis might be wrong.

In the Hong Kong example, it took some time for investors to realize the consequences of decoupling these key variables. In my opinion, mainly based on reading comments on the economy and financial markets, investors here and now will also take time to grasp the impact of this structural change. Then, as the new reality looms, it is likely that the stock price will rise even higher and already high valuations reach even more dangerously high levels.

It was Yale’s Professor Robert Shiller who popularized a measure of market value called the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings Ratio (CAPE). By retrospectively testing this measure of value – the data series can be traced back to 1881 – we can see how this has been a good guide to future long-term stock returns while saying next to nothing about the short term. Today, US stocks are at the second highest valuation level on record. The likely consequence for the long-term investor of such a high valuation is that, at best, they should not expect annual real returns on US stocks, with dividends reinvested, to exceed 2%.

It is very likely that within those low annualized returns over a long holding period, there will be terrible years for returns and maybe a few particularly good years. Yet, as we have seen in Hong Kong, severing the relationship between growth and the discount rate can push up stock prices and valuations to very high levels, but ultimately investors have to paid too high a price for stocks and the result was that their long term returns were poor.

As Warren Buffett has observed, “the price is what you pay and the value is what you get”. The price of stocks may well rise as investors realize that the link between growth, inflation and interest rates has been severed, but this only raises their value to a level where they will offer returns. even lower to long-term investors.

Each saver must judge the level of risk he wishes to accept in order to protect and increase the purchasing power of his savings. For those with a long-term perspective, US stocks as a whole already offer low real long-term returns. For those willing to take on higher risks, the likely path for stock prices is higher – that is, before those very bad long-term returns set in.

Right now, when we read traditional analysis, we have to ask ourselves whether the standard textbook relationships on which their conclusions are built still hold, or whether we now live in a financial turmoil. In my opinion, some of the peculiar things that we see happening in the financial markets make a lot more sense if you are prepared to see them standing on your head.