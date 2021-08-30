S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs as Wall Street seeks good end of August





The S&P 500 set a new high on Monday as the stock market continued to climb in the closing days of August. The broad market index gained 0.43% to set a new high of 4,528.79, while the Nasdaq Composite traded up 0.90% to its own all-time high of 15,265.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, losing 55.96 points or 0.16% to close at 35,399.84. Key tech stocks led the way on Monday. Microsoft and Netflix each grew about 1.3% and Apple jumped 3%. Shares of Affirm Holdings jumped more than 46% after buying now, paying later, the company announced a partnership with Amazon on Friday. Amazon stock rose about 2%. Financial stocks weighed on the overall market, with Capital One losing 6% and Wells Fargo losing 2.8%. Airline stocks have lost ground, the European Union has recommended member countries to reinstate a ban on non-essential travel to the United States. due to Covid-19. Paypal shares rose 3.6% after CNBC said the company was exploring a stock trading platform for its U.S. clients. Discount brokerage Robinhood, however, saw its shares drop 6.9% after SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Barron that the ban on the controversial pay-to-order business model was “on the table”. Monday and Tuesday mark the last two trading days of August. After Monday’s session, the S&P 500 was up 3% in August, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3% and 4% respectively this month. The strong month came as corporate earnings reports for the second quarter showed strong sales and profit growth. “We cannot entirely rule out the risks, including the Delta variant, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, especially wages. But we expect US business efficiency and strength. of the reopening continue to drive earnings up and generate additional gains for equities over the remainder of 2021, ”Ryan Detrick, chief markets strategist for LPL Financial, said Monday in a note to clients. Stocks appeared to have another boost last week after Federal Reserve chairmanshipJérôme Powell reported On Friday, bond reduction could begin this year, but the central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. Based on statements from other Fed officials, a cutback announcement could come as early as the Fed’s September 21-22 meeting. Powell said the central bank had “a long way to go” to meet its other maximum employment target. CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends: “With record GDP and earnings growth, rising inflation and Delta variant infection rates peaking, the Fed will feel more pressure to remove what is essentially emergency monetary accommodation.” , wrote Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley, who soon sees a 10% correction. on the market. “We are expecting a more formal signal from the Fed at the September FOMC meeting, and markets are likely to anticipate it. This means higher interest rates and lower stock valuations.” Stocks could remain broadly tied to the range until the release of August Employment Report Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that 750,000 jobs were created in August and that the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%. With the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting in the rearview mirror, investors are now focused on the direction of stocks for the final months of the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% in 2021, but the market is also absorbing spikes in political stimulus, peak earnings acceleration, and spike in reopening momentum. However, a slowdown in earnings and economic growth could still be a positive environment for stocks. “Even with a slight slowdown in economic activity, the earnings profile is unequivocal. a tone going from good to good, ”Bank of America researchers said in a note to clients. Oil and gasoline futures edged higher on Monday as investors assessed the damage from Hurricane Ida that hit the Gulf Coast. Energy stocks edged down.

