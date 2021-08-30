Charlottes Gold Line Tram Phase 2 Opens As Officials Consider Expansion | DFA 90.7





The second phase of the Charlottes Gold Line tram opened on Monday, connecting Johnson C. Smith University on the west side to Elizabeth on the east side. The $ 150 million expansion extends the existing line by 2.5 miles and adds 11 stops. While the first phase of the tram was only 1.5 miles long and only ran from the Spectrum Center to Novant Hospital, the new segment makes the Gold Line a more viable part of the Charlottes transportation network. Steve Harrison / WFAE CATS Managing Director John Lewis Charlotte-area Transit System CEO John Lewis said the streetcar ridership target is 4,100 daily passenger trips per year. But with so many people still working from home, it may take longer to get there. Normally we would say this after the first year of operation, Lewis said at a press conference Monday morning. I would say probably about two years now given the issues surrounding the pandemic. The federal government paid half the cost of building the Gold Line. The extension was slated to open in fall 2020, but various construction delays pushed back the opening by nearly a year. One of the problems was that the contractor had to restart construction of a new bridge on Independence Boulevard because the girders were not the right size. The city wishes to extend the tramway even further. The current plan is for the streetcar to run north along Beatties Ford Road and also to the former Eastland Mall site on Central Avenue. But CATS doesn’t have enough money to do it. The city has proposed a $ 13.5 billion transportation plan that includes funds for the new Silver Line light rail line, a commuter train line to Lake Norman and also the Gold Line. The transportation plan needs a further penny sales tax increase to help pay for it. The Raleigh General Assembly must vote to approve the inclusion of any sales tax increase on a county-wide ballot. It could happen next year. The Gold Line operates on the streets of the city. Vehicles must stop at red lights, and they are affected by traffic jams. Lewis said CATS is looking to extend the line to Eastland, it may need a different route. He said the Gold Line may need its own right-of-way in order to avoid traffic lights and traffic jams. As we move into phase three, it will be a corridor of around 10 miles and we will need to be competitive against other modes of transport, Lewis said. Monday’s opening also marked the start of new modern trams built by Siemens, the same company that builds light rail vehicles on the Blue Line. When the streetcar previously operated, it used replica streetcars which have since been retired. Before the streetcar, CATS operated the free Gold Rush shuttle which took much the same route. This shuttle was free. The transit system makes the Gold Line free for the remainder of 2021, but it will charge a regular one-way fare of $ 2.20 to take the streetcar starting in January.

