Pending home sales in the United States decline for second consecutive month in July





(Reuters) – Used home purchase contracts in the United States fell for the second consecutive month in July, alongside limited supply that failed to meet demand from potential buyers. FILE PHOTO: Construction of residential single-family homes by KB Home is shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, United States, June 3, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake / File Photo / File Photo The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its pending home sales index, based on contracts signed last month, fell 1.8% after a revised 2.0% drop in June . Economists polled by Reuters predicted pending home sales to rise 0.4%. Pending real estate contracts are considered a forward-looking indicator of the health of the real estate market as they turn into sales one to two months later. The market may be starting to cool slightly, but at the moment there is not enough supply to meet demand from potential buyers, Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR, said in a statement. Inventories are slowly rising and home buyers should start to see more options in the coming months. Home prices have increased nationally in large part due to limited supply, with the median price of new single-family homes now exceeding $ 390,000 and that of existing homes just under $ 360,000. Compared to a year ago, pending home sales were down 8.5%. The highly competitive real estate market we saw in the first six months of 2021 reduced available inventory to record levels and pushed prices to new highs just as summer was emerging, leaving many buyers to a first home feel frustrated, said George Ratiu, director of economic research. for Realtor.com. However, in one notable change, homeowners reacted to market trends and started listing homes in greater numbers. Only the Western region posted a month-over-month increase in contracting activity in July, while the Midwest, Northeast and South all recorded declines. All four regions have seen their transactions decline year over year. There is still a lot of interest in homes listed for sale, but multiple and frenzied offers, sometimes double-digit offers on a property, have worn off in most areas, Yun said. Even in a somewhat quieter market, a number of potential buyers still choose to forgo reviews and inspections. Sales of existing homes increased for the second consecutive month in July, as inventories improved moderately. New home sales also rose last month, but that follows three straight months of declines. Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Andrea Ricci

