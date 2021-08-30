AOC, Tlaib, and Pressley ask Biden to get rid of Powell as Fed chairman





They acknowledged that the Fed under Powell made positive changes by pushing the central bank to put more emphasis on full employment. But they said they wanted to see someone at the helm who was more aggressive about financial regulation and climate change. Under his leadership, the Federal Reserve has taken very little action to mitigate the risk climate change poses to our financial system, said Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Tlaib (Mich.) And Pressley (Mass.), Who all sit on the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Chuy garcia (D-Ill.), Another committee member, and Mondaire Jones (DN.Y.) also signed. At a time when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns of the potential catastrophic and irreversible damage inflicted by climate change, we need a leader at the helm who will take bold and decisive action to eliminate climate risk, they said. They also cited steps the Fed took under Powell to reduce regulations on large banks, for example giving them more leeway to make risky transactions and more information up front on tests that examine whether they could withstand another major economic downturn. The weakening of financial regulations specifically created to prevent such a catastrophe from happening again puts the livelihoods of Americans across the country at risk, lawmakers have said. To move forward with a whole-of-government approach that eliminates climate risk while making our financial system more secure, we need a chair committed to these goals. Few Democratic lawmakers have actively opposed Powell, although Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are among those who have also criticized his deregulation efforts in recent years. Yet Powell, who was first appointed to the Fed board by President Barack Obama in 2012 before being elevated to President Donald Trump, has received broad bipartisan praise from Republicans such as the Senator Steve Daines of Montana and Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and the Democrats. including Sens. Dick durbin from Illinois and Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut. Powell’s term as president ends in February and Biden is expected to make his decision as early as next month. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley haven’t cited any particular alternatives to Powell, but the most prominent candidate to replace him is Lael Brainard, a current Fed board member who is expected to continue what Democrats like. about Powell’s interest rate policy. while being closer to their position on issues such as regulation and climate change. Lawmakers’ statement comes after 22 liberal groups similarly gathered to urge Biden to choose the leaders of the Federal Reserve who will change the approach of central banks on these same issues, although they did not want to oppose Powell by name. The letter implicitly referred to the possibility of Biden appointing an aggressive regulator to replace outgoing vice chairman of oversight Randal Quarles, to address one of the main progressives’ complaints that the Powells Fed has been too lenient. But they suggested that appointing a more liberal person to the post would not be enough. We encourage you to remember that the Fed is a hierarchical institution, in which the vice president and vice president responsible for oversight wield considerable power to set the agenda, but are ultimately deferential to initiatives. chairs, they said.

