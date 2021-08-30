Another Tesla believed to have used autopilot hits parked police car





The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash just before 5 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 4 in Orlando. No one was seriously injured in the crash, although the Tesla narrowly missed hitting a state soldier as he got out of his car to help another driver who had broken down on the freeway.

The broken-down car was a Mercedes which had come to a stop in a traffic lane. The police car was stopped behind her with its hazard lights flashing. The left front of the Tesla Model 3 crashed into the side of the police car and then collided with the Mercedes.

“The driver said that [the Tesla] was on autopilot, ”the Florida Highway Patrol report said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed earlier this month that it was investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla that struck police cars, ambulances or other emergency vehicles while responding to traffic accidents. The accidents under investigation occurred between January 22, 2018 and July 10, 2021, in nine states. They took place mainly at night and the accident response scenes were all equipped with control measures such as emergency vehicle lights, flares, light arrows and road cones, according to the NHTSA. .

Florida police said they would report the crash to NHTSA and Tesla. The road safety agency said it was important for Tesla owners using autopilot to stay alert and ready to take control of the car in order to avoid obstacles. “NHTSA reminds the public that no motor vehicle commercially available today is capable of driving itself,” the agency said in a statement. “Every available vehicle requires a human driver in control at all times, and all state laws hold human drivers accountable for the operation of their vehicles.” Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the latest crash or the NHTSA investigation. Although the company says its data shows cars using autopilot have fewer accidents per mile than cars driven by humans, it warns that “current autopilot functionality requires active driver monitoring and does not the autonomous vehicle “. In addition to the NHTSA investigation, Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Democrats who have criticized Tesla in the past, have asked the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into whether the use by Tesla’s term “autopilot” and its claims about the car’s autonomous driving capabilities are misleading advertising. The FTC has not indicated whether it has launched the requested investigation into Tesla’s allegations. Driver assistance options such as Tesla’s autopilot or adaptive cruise control, which are available in a wide range of vehicles from various car manufacturers, help slow a car when traffic slows down, said Sam Abuelsamid. , an expert in autonomous driving. vehicles and senior analyst at Guidehouse Insights. But Abuelsamid said these vehicles are designed to ignore stationary objects when traveling above 40 mph so they don’t slam the brakes when approaching overpasses or other objects on the side of the road. , like a car stopped on the shoulder. Fortunately, most of these automatic braking systems stop for stationary objects when they are moving at slower speeds. The biggest problem, according to Abuelsamid, is that many more Tesla owners seem to assume that their cars can, in fact, drive themselves than drivers of other vehicles with automatic driver assistance features. Additionally, signals a driver would see when approaching a crash site, such as hazard lights or flashing lights, make more sense to a human than they could to a human. car driving system. “When it works, which can be most of the time, it can be really good,” Abuelsamid said of Tesla’s autopilot feature. “But it can easily be mistaken for things that humans would have no problem with. Artificial visions are not as adaptive as those of humans. And the problem is, all machine systems sometimes make stupid mistakes.”

