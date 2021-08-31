Maryland 50th lowest in COVID positivity, case rate, according to Hogan – CBS Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WJZ) – As students return to class, we continue to see a spike in new cases of COVID, but Governor Larry Hogan has said Maryland’s fight against this virus is one of the best in the country.

He shared a map from Global Epidemics that shows our state is only one of nine at an orange risk level. He attributed the good news to the state’s data-driven response.

“We are very happy that yesterday we were in the 50th lowest in the whole country, among all states, for positivity rate and case rate, so we can’t do much better than that,” did he declare.

On the vaccine front, more and more people are rolling up their sleeves, including teenagers.

Maryland is approaching 70 percent of 12 to 17 year olds who have at least one injection. It is the third highest rate in the country.

