Tesla (TSLA) wants to become an electricity retailer





Last week, Tesla Energy Ventures, a new subsidiary of electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA), applied to become a retail electricity supplier in the state of Texas. According to reports, the company plans to sell grid-drawn electricity to customers and its battery storage products. Its grid transaction software can also allow customers of its solar panels to sell excess electricity back to the grid. For those who have followed Tesla’s fortunes in the electric car industry, the Palo Alto, Calif.-Based company’s record may seem confusing. But the move dovetails with Tesla’s overall ambitions for its renewable energy business. Key points to remember Tesla applied to become a retail electricity supplier in Texas last week.

The company’s move could improve the results of its nascent energy subsidiary.

It will also provide inexpensive and accessible electricity to the company’s Austin manufacturing plant. Why Tesla wants to become an electricity supplier? The simple answer to this question is that Tesla already makes devices that produce and store energy. Examples of such devices are its electric cars, which are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, and its line of battery storage products for homes and businesses. Selling the energy produced from these devices to consumers or to the grid is a logical next step. Tesla’s decision will benefit its operations. The record indicates that he plans to build a massive battery storage plant near his manufacturing facility in Austin. The plant will provide the company with a ready and inexpensive source of energy to manufacture its cars. Tesla’s case should also be analyzed in the context of the Texas network. The state’s electricity market is fully deregulated and generated about a quarter of its global electricity from wind and solar in 2020. The Biden administration’s aggressive push towards clean energy is only expected to increase that share. After a state grid fiasco in February resulted in the shutdown of renewable energy sources and soaring natural gas prices, Texas pledged to strengthen the role of battery storage in its grid. . The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state grid operator, has announced plans to install 3,008 MW of battery storage by the end of 2022, a large increase from 225 MW generated at the end of 2020. The increased number of installations offered by ERCOT represents a huge market for Tesla’s battery unit. Tesla already has considerable experience in this area. It has built battery storage plants in California and Australia and built a massive battery storage unit in Houston, according to a June Bloomberg report. The unit is expected to serve wholesale power producers. On top of that, the company plans to “build” business among existing customers for its batteries through an app and website that will allow them to buy and sell electricity among themselves. Tesla Energy Ventures: a future profit center? Tesla’s foray into a retail electricity supplier could boost revenue from its energy services business. In its most recent quarter, the company said its energy production and storage business generated $ 810 million in revenue. Analysts predict a positive future for its battery storage business. Alex Potter of research firm Piper Sandler wrote last year that battery storage could generate more than $ 200 billion in revenue per year and account for up to a third of the company’s overall business. Immediately after the news broke, Morningstar analyst Travis Miller wrote that Tesla does not pose an immediate threat to other major players in the Texas retail market, such as NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) and Vistra Corp. . (VST). According to him, the company will initially target its own customers to “supplement” its offerings in terms of electric cars, batteries, recharging and solar panels. Later, however, Tesla’s brand name and resources may work to its advantage. “The recognition of the Tesla brand gives it an edge in a hyper-competitive market,” Miller wrote, adding that the automaker’s entry confirmed the company’s view that consumer tech or telecommunications companies would try. to penetrate the retail energy markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/tesla-tsla-wants-to-become-an-electricity-retailer-5199391

