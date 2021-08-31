B&M Portland bean factory to be replaced by Roux Institute campus

Plans are underway for a technology and education campus to replace the B&M Beans factory in Portland, reflecting the changing culture and economy of the city.

A non-profit organization representing the Roux Institute at Northeastern University purchases the iconic waterfront factory and plans to build a public-private complex with classrooms, research spaces, offices, housing, shops, restaurants, a hotel and a public park on the 13.5 acre parcel.

The B&M factory that has been making traditional New England baked beans for more than a century will close by the end of the year, according to its owner. Production of baked beans and other canned foods now primarily manufactured at the Portland plant will be moved to factories in the Midwest, said B&G Foods, B&M’s parent company.

“The decision to move B&M from its longtime home on Casco Bay to Portland was not taken lightly,” but the aging plant was built for another era, the company said in a statement. .

During B&G Foods’ discussions with the developers, “it became clear that the Roux campus was going to be a defining part of Portland for the next century and that our beloved factory and property could give birth to a whole new legacy. and render an even greater service. for the Portland community, ”he said.

A buy and sell agreement for the property in East Deering was finalized on Monday. Representatives from the Roux Institute said it could take more than a year to get the permits and zoning clearance to begin construction. Full construction could take 10 years or more and would be completed in several phases.

Selecting a location for the institute in the Portland area took more than three years, said Charles Hewett, executive director of the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences, or IDEALS, a nonprofit organization of Falmouth created to develop the campus.

The symbolism of the transition from a traditional manufacturing company to a high-tech campus is not lost on Hewett. He fondly remembers walking past the B&M factory as a child in the 1950s.

“The site was an integral part of Portland’s economy in the late 1800s and into the 1900s,” he said. “What we really hope and believe is that the Roux Institute can make this site an engine for Portland’s economy, the economy of Maine, for the next century.”

The institute was launched in early 2020 with a donation of $ 100 million from David Roux, a tech entrepreneur and native of Lewiston, and his wife, Barbara. The new campus is intended to house graduate studies, corporate training, research and business development focused on building a local workforce in cutting-edge life and medical sciences, artificial intelligence and digital engineering.

“(The campus) will accelerate the attraction of institutes of faculty, students and partners, and thus help develop the talent pool that will be essential to the Maines economy in the 21st century,” said David Roux in a communicated. “In fact, this site is essential to achieving our vision, and we look forward to seeing it grow. “

Initial plans include the construction of up to 350,000 square feet of office space, classroom and laboratory space, parking and a possible hotel. The B&M factory would be renovated and transformed into an incubator space for startups.

A riverside public park with cycle and walking paths is planned for the perimeter of the property.

Future development could add housing for teachers and students, restaurants, shops and other features. The IDEALS association will own the property and issue long-term leases to private developers.

Hewett, the executive director of IDEALS, did not give a specific purchase price for the B&M property, but said the complete construction would likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The proposed campus location is on a triangle-shaped plot bordered by Interstate 295 to the west, an abandoned railroad and working marina to the east, and Casco Bay to the south. A single road, Sherwood Street, passes under the freeway and connects the site to the East Deering district.

It takes a little imagination to see the property’s potential, Hewett said, but it can accommodate the institute’s growth for the next two decades, at least.

“Our goal is for the Roux Institute to be a fixture in Portland a century, two centuries from now,” he said. “It’s going to benefit a part of Portland, which will hopefully be home to the new activity and the kind of lift that kind of effort can bring to any community.”

The new development may take some getting used to for generations of residents and visitors used to seeing the bright red B&M sign atop the five-story factory.

Inside, bean bags are transferred to 200-pound iron pots that are cooked in industrial ovens. The traditional method of making the brand’s baked beans is one of its main selling points.

Production, which began at the current plant in the 1920s, will halt in the last four months of 2021. The sale of the property will be completed by the end of the year, B&G Foods said. About 90 workers, mostly unionized, at the plant will receive severance pay and be supported in finding new jobs, he added. B&M products, manufactured exclusively in Portland, will move to a B&G Foods plant in Iowa and to third party plants in Illinois and Minnesota.

“The Roux Institute has offered to help B&G Foods support our employees by introducing us to other manufacturing companies that may be hiring in the Portland area, making connections with other educational institutions and programs, and potentially providing tuition support for those who are interested and eligible. to continue their studies at the Roux Institute, ”the company said.

The Roux Institute inaugurated its first class of students last fall, using the offices of the Wex Inc. building on Fore Street in Portland.

In its first year, the school enrolled approximately 550 students in programs that included full-time graduate studies, part-time certification programs, and short-term training courses for employees of the partner companies of the institute.

First-year enrollments “have exceeded initial expectations by double,” said Margaret Angell, head of partnerships and operations at the institute. The school will have at least 300 graduate students enrolled this year. About 1,000 graduate students and the same number of industry partner workers are expected to pass through the institute by 2023, Angell said.

The exact number of students that the institute will have on its fully constructed campus is difficult to determine due to its structure. Unlike a traditional college, the Roux Institute is meant to be a workforce accelerator, tailor-made programs for working professionals, people enrolled in in-company training, full-time students and others, including an intensive program for entrepreneurs.

While the institute’s courses lend themselves to distance learning and collaboration, and despite the uncertain future of face-to-face interaction in the coronavirus era, a physical campus is key to the goals of the institute, Angell said.

“We have a 100-year vision to build an engine of opportunity,” she said. “We live in a hybrid and global world, and we expect our partners and students to be in this world, but we know that space matters and being together matters. A physical location like this will enable it all through education, research and entrepreneurship. It’s essential.”

