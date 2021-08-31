Dance launches e-bike subscription service in Berlin – TechCrunch





German startup To dance launches his subscription service in his hometown of Berlin. For a monthly fee of 79 (around $ 93 at the current exchange rate), users will get a custom-designed electric bike as well as access to on-demand repair and maintenance service. Founded by the former founders of SoundCloud and Jimdo, the company managed to raise significant funds before launching its service. BlueYard led the startup seed round while HV Capital (formerly known as HV Holtzbrinck Ventures) led the Dances 15 million Series A round, which was $ 17.7 million at the time. The reason Dance needed so much capital is that the company designed their own electric bike in-house. Called Dance One, it has an aluminum frame and weighs around 22 kg (48.5 lbs). It has a single speed and it relies on its electric motor to help you go from 0 to 25 km / h. And the best part is that you can remove the lithium battery and plug it in at home, which is sorely lacking in VanMoofs e-bikes. This way you don’t have to carry your whole bike up the stairs. People living in apartments will appreciate this feature. Users can expect to recharge the battery after driving 55 km. The Dance One uses a carbon belt so that it doesn’t require a lot of maintenance. On the front of the bike there is a built-in smartphone holder which should be compatible with popular cases designed for this type of holder. You can control the level of electric assistance with the buttons on the handlebars. There are three different modes: high assist, low assist, or no assist at all. The bike comes with front and rear lights which you can also activate with a button. As for the brakes, Dance has opted for hydraulic discs. You can optionally add a basket or saddle bags to the rear of the bike. Like other popular electric bikes from VanMoof or Cowboy, you can lock and unlock the dance bike from a mobile app. The company has integrated GPS and Bluetooth chips into the frame of the bike. Of course, you should also use a traditional lock in addition to the smart lock. On paper, it looks like a nice electric bike for city rides. Users will have to pay 79 per month to have access to a bicycle. There is no time commitment or upfront cost. If you want to subscribe just for the summer, you can do that. If you have a problem with your bike, the company will send a mechanic to fix it for you. Dance has tested the service with hundreds of beta users and thousands of bikes are now available for new users. While the company is focused on Berlin for now, it plans to expand to other German and European cities in the future. Dance will compete with a handful of other services across Europe, such as Swapfiets, Where Vligo in Paris. It will also compete indirectly with shared bikes on demand, such as Lime and all the different public-private bike sharing services run by cities in Europe. And of course, some people will end up buying their own electric bike. But Dance seems like a well-designed offering with a nice bike and a lot of flexibility for the end user. I’m sure the startup will have no problem finding clients looking for a seamless end-to-end experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/30/dance-launches-its-e-bike-subscription-service-in-berlin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos