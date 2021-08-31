Stock Futures Higher As S&P 500 Seeks To Close 7th Consecutive Winning Month





The bull sculpture depicting the rise of the market by artist Reinhard Dachlauer is pictured outside the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 29, 2020. Daniel Roland | AFP | Getty Images Stock futures rose on Tuesday morning as the S&P 500 looks to close its seventh consecutive month of record high gains. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded up about 0.2%. The S&P 500 on Monday posted its 53rd record at the close of 2021. Tuesday marks the last trading day in August, and major averages are expected to post solid gains for the period. The S&P 500 is up 3% this month, while the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 4%, able to post its third consecutive winning month. The Dow blue chips are up more modest 1.3%. For the S&P 500, this will be its longest winning streak in a 10-month streak ending in December 2017. It is also the benchmark’s 9th positive month in the last 10. “We believe the momentum towards the reopening and recovery is intact and that there is still an advantage for equities,” wrote Mark Haefele, investment director of global wealth management at UBS, in a note. “The S&P 500 rally is supported by robust earnings growth … As the economic recovery widens, we expect cyclical sectors, including energy and financials, to take the lead.” Haefele sees the S&P 500 rise another 1.6% by the end of the year to 4,600, then rise to 5,000 by the end of 2022. CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends: The S&P 500 has managed to climb a wall of concern to highs without even a 5% pullback this year. The broad benchmark of equities rose more than 20% in 2021 and has more than doubled since its pandemic low in March 2020. Stellar corporate earnings provided valuation support and the basis for rising stock prices. With the end of the second quarter reporting season, the S&P 500 is on track to post a profit growth rate of 95.4%, which would be the largest increase since the fourth quarter of 2009. “We believe that we are still at the beginning of the cycle and that strong economic growth and relatively low earnings and rates through 2022 should support the rise in stock prices and support the bull market,” said strategists at Wells Fargo in a note. Zoomshares fell about 10% in pre-market trading on Monday after the video conferencing software company showed slower revenue growth in the second quarter. The stock decline came even as Zoom’s earnings exceeded estimates and the company raised its guidance for the full year as the pandemic took a turn for the worse. Investors expect a key jobs report on Friday before Labor Day weekend. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that 750,000 jobs were created in August and that the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%. Politically, the Pentagon has said the United States has completed its efforts to evacuate Kabul airport, ending the United States’ longest war.

