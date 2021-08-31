Fried Frank and Katten lead Catalents to buy gummy vitamin maker

The logo of the Catalent factory in Anagni, Italy, March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Yara Nardi

Fried Frank advises longtime client Catalent

(Reuters) – Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Katten Muchin Rosenman are working on the billion-dollar cash deal from COVID-19 vaccine maker Catalent Inc to buy gummy vitamin maker Bettera Holdings LLC.

Catalent, based in Somerset, New Jersey, announced Monday that it has agreed to buy Bettera from investment firm Highlander Partners LP.

Fried Frank has partnered with longtime client Catalent as part of the deal. The firm’s team is led by corporate partner Steven Epstein and special corporate counsel Adam Cohen.

The company has represented Catalent for more than a decade, according to a press representative from Fried Frank.

Epstein has been a key part of this relationship and has advised the company on transactions including its purchases of gene therapy-focused manufacturing companies, Paragon Bioservices Inc for $ 1.2 billion and MastherCell Global Inc for $ 315 million. , according to the company’s website.

Dallas-headquartered Highlander Partners turned to recurring advisor Katten for advice on their latest acquisition.

Katten’s lawyers are led by business partners Mark Solomon and Peter Bogdanow. Solomon is also the managing partner of the Dallas office.

Solomon and Bogdanow previously advised Highlander Partners on acquisitions of pork rind producer Evans Food Group Ltd and gum maker Queen City Candy LLC, according to press releases from the firm.

The sale of Bettera by Highlander Partners is expected to be finalized before the end of the year. Catalents’ financial advisor is Centerview Partner.

Catalent, who has been involved in making COVID-19 vaccines, including those from Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, makes capsules that are easy to consume and available in a variety of flavors and sweeteners.

Through the acquisition of Bettera, Catalent will expand its supplement offering with new facilities producing vitamins, supplements and minerals in the form of gummies, lozenges and chews.

