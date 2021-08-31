Hawaii Hospitals Face Possible Oxygen Shortage Amid Rising COVID-19 Patient Numbers

Senior healthcare officials are scrambling to get oxygen from the mainland after realizing that hospitals in Hawaii could run out due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospital patients. However, a quick fix doesn’t look promising, and hospital officials have already started canceling elective procedures involving oxygen in an attempt to conserve supplies.

The state identified oxygen as a potentially strained resource early in the pandemic as part of its contingency planning, but what was not expected was a global shortage of containers needed to carry supplemental oxygen. said Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of Healthcare. Association of Hawaii, a trade group for state hospitals and nursing homes.

Raethel said state officials realized the gravity of the situation on Friday and participated in meetings throughout the weekend.

“There is a lot of activity to find all the options possible to ensure that we have enough oxygen in the state of Hawaii,” he said.

The potential oxygen shortage is the latest hurdle for a distorted health system under a large spike in COVID-19 cases spurred by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 720 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, bringing Hawaii’s total since the start of the pandemic to 62,949 cases. No new deaths were reported on Monday, keeping the death toll at 589.

State hospitals have also faced a shortage of nurses and intensive care unit beds. Earlier this month, the state called on 550 other emergency healthcare workers, including critical care nurses and respiratory therapists, from the mainland to help treat COVID-19 patients. Lt. Gov. Josh Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii live broadcast program that the number could rise to 650.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose from 132 on August 1 to 417 on Monday. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in recent days is about 33% higher than the peak last year, when vaccines were not yet available.

As the number of COVID-19 patients increased this month, daily consumption of medical-grade oxygen statewide increased by about 250%, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

Oxygen is used to help patients with conditions such as emphysema and lung cancer, as well as COVID-19.

“The combined demand has increased to the point that we are wondering if we can generate enough oxygen in Hawaii to meet all of the needs of our healthcare facilities,” said Raethel.

Raethel said there are models predicting when demand might exceed supply, but he was “very wary of giving a date” when it might be.

He said hospitals were working to conserve supplies so the state did not hit a critical point.

As part of the conservation effort, Hawaii Pacific Health told its medical staff on Monday that all elective procedures, including those performed in operating rooms and outpatient care, where oxygen may be required, must be canceled.

“We do not plan to postpone any emergency surgeries, and we will need to carefully review urgent but non-emerging cases,” wrote Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health, in a note to medical staff. “All cases that can be safely deferred should be deferred until the oxygen supply solutions are clearer. In each HPH facility, surgical and facility managers will activate review processes to facilitate these decisions. “

Hawaii Pacific Health oversees Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center, and Wilcox Health in Kauai.

The state has two liquid oxygen plants, Airgas and Matheson Tri-Gas, both of which are operating at full capacity and have switched to producing medical gas only. Liquid oxygen can be shipped from the mainland in ISO tanks, but these tanks are scarce around the world due to the pandemic and the increased need for oxygen.

Raethel said tank orders have been on hold for months and the state currently predicts it will need two to four tanks per week to ensure adequate supply. This would increase the capacity by about 15-20%.

But the state is still trying to secure the tanks. While three tanks have been identified in Hawaii that could be used, it takes 21 to 30 days for a tank to ship to the mainland, where it can be refilled and returned to Hawaii.

Raethel said hospital officials were working with state and federal agencies to find more ISO containers in California that could be sent to Hawaii.