Databricks Raises $ 1.6 Billion to $ 38 Billion Valuation As It Surpasses $ 600 Million ARR – TechCrunch

Data bricks this morning confirmed earlier reports that it was raising new capital at a higher valuation. The data-driven and AI-driven company got a $ 1.6 billion funding round at a valuation of $ 38 billion, he said. Bloomberg first reported Databricks was looking for new capital at this price last week.

Series H was led by Counterpoint Global, a Morgan Stanley fund. Other new investors included Baillie Gifford, UC Investments and ClearBridge. A handful of previous investors have also kicked the cash round.

The new funding brings Databricks’ total private funding raised to $ 3.5 billion. Notably, its latest hike comes just seven months after the late-stage startup raised $ 1 billion on a valuation of $ 28 billion. Its new valuation represents paper value creation exceeding $ 1 billion per month.

The company, which makes open source and commercial products for processing structured and unstructured data in one place, sees its market as a new technology category. Databricks calls the technology a data lakehouse, a mix of data lake and data warehouse.

CEO and co-founder of Databricks Ali Ghodsi believes that his new capital will help his company to establish its leadership in the market.

For context, since the 1980s, large companies have stored massive amounts of structured data in data warehouses. More recently, companies like Snowflake and Databricks have provided a similar solution for astructured data called a data lake.

In the Ghodsis view, combine structured and unstructured data in one place with the ability for customers to run data science and The work of business intelligence without moving the underlying data is a critical change in the larger data market.

“[Data lakehouses are] a new category, and we think there will be a lot of providers in that data category. It is therefore a land grab. We want to fight quickly to build it and complete the picture, ”he said in an interview with TechCrunch.

Ghodsi also stressed that he faces well-capitalized competitors and that he wants the funds to compete hard against them.

“And you know, it’s not like we’re up against tiny startups getting seed funding to build this. It’s all kinds of [large, established] sellers, ”he said. This includes Snowflake, Amazon, Google and others who want to secure a part of the new market category Databricks sees emerging.

The performance of the company indicates that it is on something.

Growth

Databricks has hit the $ 600 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone, it revealed as part of its funding announcement. It closed 2020 at ARR $ 425 million, to better illustrate how fast it is growing at scale.

According to the company, its new ARR figure represents a growth of 75%, measured year over year.

It’s fast for a business of its size; According to the Bessemer Cloud Index, top quartile public software companies are growing around 44% year-over-year. These companies are worth about 22 times their income eventually.

At its new valuation, Databricks is worth 63 times its current ARR. So Databricks isn’t cheap, but at its current rate, it should be able to grow to a size that makes its most recent private valuation easily tenable when it goes public, provided it doesn’t set a new bar. higher for its future performance by increasing again before going public.

Ghodsi declined to share a timeline for a possible IPO, and it is unclear whether the company will pursue a traditional IPO or whether it will continue to raise private funds so it can lead the list when it chooses. to float. Either way, Databricks is now worth enough that it can only go out to one of the few mega-cap tech giants or go public.

Why has the company not gone public? Ghodsi enjoys a rare position in the startup market: he has access to unlimited capital. Databricks had to open an additional $ 100 million in its last round, which was initially scheduled to close at just $ 1.5 billion. There is no shortage of investor interest, allowing its CEO to bring in the kind of shareholder he wants for the post-IPO life of his business – while enjoying limited dilution.

It also allows it to hire aggressively, potentially buying small businesses to fill gaps in Databricks’ product roadmap, and to grow outside of Wall Street’s expectations from a position of. capital advantage. It’s the starter equivalent of having your cake and eating it too.

But staying private longer is not without risks. If the larger software company market were quickly devalued, Databricks could find itself too expensive to go public in its final private valuation. However, given the long bull market we have experienced in recent years for software stocks and the confidence Ghodsi has in its potential market, this does not seem likely.

There’s still a lot about Databricks’ financial position that we don’t yet know – its gross margin profile, for example. TechCrunch is also incredibly curious about what all of its fundraising and the expenses that go with it have done to Databricks’ short-term operating cash flow results, as well as how long its margin-adjusted CAC reimbursement. brute has evolved since the onset of COVID-19. If we ever get an S-1, we might find out.

For now, attractive private markets give Ghodsi and his crew the space to operate a public company effectively without the hassle of being truly public. Do you want the same for your business? Easy: Just hit $ 600 million in ARR while growing 75% year over year.