Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,594.97, down 49.67 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 1.24 percent, to $ 23.90 on 20 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 42.08 on 13.3 million shares. Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Down half a cent, or 5.26 percent, to nine cents on 12 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 2.98 percent, to $ 1.73 on 6.5 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Financial. Down 51 cents, or 0.78%, to $ 65.18 on 5.9 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 47 cents, or 1.87 percent, to $ 24.63 on 4.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Quebecor inc. (TSX: QBR.B). Up to five cents at $ 31.57. BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. are asking the Federal Court to block Quebecor Inc.’s purchase of 5G spectrum in Western Canada, saying the company did not meet the requirements to bid on the airwaves there. The legal challenges come after an auction of a key 5G spectrum by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada this summer. The companies said Quebecor’s subsidiary Videotron was able to purchase spectrum in Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia, which was reserved for smaller carriers, allowing it to access the airwaves at a lower price. to that of the largest Canadian carriers. Bell stated that spectrum reserved for small carriers was only eligible for companies that have pre-existing operations in the jurisdiction, and argued that Quebecor does not have a presence in those provinces. Telus and Bell are asking the court to block the purchase of Quebecor and the government to renew the auction. However, Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Pladeau said his company qualifies because its subsidiary Fibrenoire Inc. provides services to businesses in several provinces outside Quebec. Telus acknowledged Fibrenoire’s services in its court case, but said the company is focused on providing services in Ontario and Quebec. Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC). Down 81 cents to $ 172.49. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has cleared a class action lawsuit against 14 insurance companies that dismissed COVID-19 business interruption claims. The class action lawsuit, launched by several small businesses, including a costume store, smoothie store and dance studio, claims businesses across Canada have suffered billions of dollars in losses after being forced to close because of of the pandemic. To be part of the class action, a company must have filed a business interruption claim with one of the defendants before August 31 for business losses related to the virus specifically affecting their premises, or by order of a civil authority. . According to court filings, insurance companies, including The Co-operators General Insurance Company and Intact Financial Corp. and government orders restricting operations do not count. The class action lawsuit certified on August 20 by Judge Edward Belobaba against the group of insurers is distinct from other class actions certified last month against the Canadian subsidiary of British company Aviva plc. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 30, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/islander/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-1.24354603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos