AOC-led progressives call on Biden to replace Fed Chairman Powell





“We urge President Biden to reinvent a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and promoting racial and economic justice,” lawmakers said in a statement. declaration Tuesday morning.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the statement was issued by Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Mondaire Jones of New York and Chuy Garcia of Illinois, all members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Powell, a Republican and former investment banker, was appointed head of the powerful Federal Reserve by former President Donald Trump in 2017 , who then sharply criticized its handpicked president. Powell’s term as president expires in February and the White House has not said whether he will be reappointed.

Under Powell, the Fed wasted little time reacting forcefully to the economic fallout from the pandemic in March 2020. Economists credited the Fed’s historic actions with helping prevent a widespread depression and financial crisis in the United States. United.

The Fed is tasked by Congress with maximizing the number of American jobs while keeping inflation low. Although Democrats in the statement credited the Powell-led Fed with making changes to the way it approaches its goal of full employment, they expressed concern about its track record on climate crisis and regulation. “Under his leadership, the Federal Reserve has taken very little action to mitigate the risk climate change poses to our financial system,” lawmakers said in the statement. However, the Fed has join an international network global financial regulators focused on climate change at the end of 2020. In June, Powell warned that the climate crisis posed “profound challenges for the global economy and certainly the financial system.” The AOC-led statement also criticized the Fed for “weakening” financial regulations enacted after the Great Recession, including capital and liquidity requirements, stress tests and the Volcker rule. Powell has already disputed the argument that the Fed has weakened regulation. The president of the Fed is appointed by the president. The mandate lasts four years. For the sake of continuity, former Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have reappointed Fed Presidents appointed by previous Presidents, both Republicans. But Trump did not renew Fed Chairman Janet Yellen, who was appointed by Obama. A White House official told CNN on Tuesday that when it comes to the appointment of Fed officials, Biden “will nominate the candidates he believes will be the most effective in carrying out monetary policy.” The Federal Reserve declined to comment.

