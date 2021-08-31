Meridian Corporation Announces Increase in Share Buyback Plan





MALVERN, Pa., Aug.30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today announced that its board of directors has authorized an increase in its $ 6 million buyback plan adopted on April 22, 2021 , to repurchase up to $ 20 million of its outstanding common shares over a two-year period. This equates to an increase of approximately 490,000 shares or an additional 8% of the shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021. Prior to the adoption of the increase, $ 5.4 million remained available for redemptions under the plan. of April 2021, which is equivalent to approximately 185,000 shares of the Company. “Along with the launch of our dividend program last year, the buyback program confirms our goal of increasing shareholder value,” said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO of Meridian. “We intend to repurchase our common stock as we believe our stock price makes repurchases an attractive use of capital.” The timing and amount of common share repurchases made pursuant to Meridian’s common share repurchase program are subject to various factors, including capital position, liquidity, financial performance and other uses of capital, market price actions, regulatory requirements and limitations, and market conditions. In addition, it can be suspended at any time. Repurchases of ordinary shares may be effected through open market purchases or privately traded transactions, including repurchase plans that meet the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as as modified. About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through more than 20 offices, including bank branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full range of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in commercial and industrial loans, commercial and commercial real estate loans, electronic payments and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high yield deposit products backed by robust online and mobile access. For more information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. FDIC member. The story continues Safe Harbor Declaration

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding strategies, objectives and beliefs by Meridian Corporations. , expectations, estimates, intentions, efforts to raise capital, financial condition and results of operations, performance and future activities. Statements preceded, followed by, or which include the words may, might, should, pro forma, forward-looking, believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, predict, plan or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may change depending on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond the control of Meridian Corporation). Many competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, the current COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s responses to it, between others, could cause a difference in the financial performance of Meridian Corporations. materially the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the above factors are not exclusive and that neither these factors nor these forward-looking statements take into account the impact of any future event. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with our business, we encourage you to consult the documents filed by Meridian Corporations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 thereafter. has filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as applicable. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank. Christophe J. Annas

Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

484,568,500

