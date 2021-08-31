Prosus-BillDesk deal: Tencent investor’s $ 4.7 billion bet on payments in India





The Netherlands-based company said on Tuesday it had reached a $ 4.7 billion deal to buy Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus plans to merge BillDesk with its own fintech company, PayU, to create one of the world’s leading online payments providers.

Prosus PayU is already present in India, Latin America and Europe. But if Indian regulators give the green light to the BillDesk deal,will almost double its investment in the country.

“We have invested nearly $ 6 billion in Indian technology to date, and this deal will bring that amount to over $ 10 billion,” CEO Bob van Dijk said in a statement.

Naspers NAPRF Tencent TCEHY Prosus, a spin-off of the South African media and internet investment firm, is the largest shareholder of, with a nearly 29% stake in the Chinese social media and games giant.

He has also acquired positions in food delivery companies including Swiggy in India, education technology companies and other internet platforms. Still, van Dijk stressed the importance of India, which he called the company’s “top investment destination”. The country’s huge market and fast growing economy have obvious appeal. The digital payments industry in India, in particular, has exploded. Softbank SFTBF Berkshire Hathaway BRKA Last month, Paytm, which is backed by investors such asand Ant Group affiliated with Alibaba, said he plans to raise $ 2.2 billion in its early days in the market. It would be a record amount for an initial public offering by a tech company in Mumbai. Mobile payment apps have grown significantly in popularity in India since late 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly banned the country’s two largest rupee banknotes in an attempt to tackle tax evasion and illegal wealth. The move accelerated the shift from cash to digital payments. The trend continued during the pandemic. In its statement, BillDesk highlighted data from the Reserve Bank of India indicating that digital retail transactions have grown by more than 80% in the past two years. Over 200 million new users are expected to adopt digital payments over the next three years. Diksha Madhok contributed reporting.

